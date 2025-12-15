Increasing partial pressure of ozone to penetrate further into the human body works to degrade contamination, intentional CCP PLA MSS bioweapon nanotech invasive parasites that do data flow off of IEEE 1906.1.

Disclaimer: This is counter bioweapon and counter nanobiochem weapon information, not medical advice. If you require medical advice, talk with your local MD or ND that is focused on your health and well being, legally licensed and not part of a hospital/insurance cattle call (pharma cartel with CCP supply chain) money printing treadmill machine that is focused on billables.

Instead of starting out with an HBOT or other Pressurized chamber, I’ve been working on reverse engineering the invasive nanobiochem weapon dosed into me that went magnetic on me in 2022 and nearly covert assassinated me with nobody being the wiser except the makers of these weapon systems that covert assassinate executives in high tech materials science and computer industries these days to give China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state an advantage against America.

The use of pressurized ozone works better for me when combined with the use of non-pressurized ozonated water and sinus rinse ozonated water.

My current protocol is calcium-disodium-EDTA in sinus rinse water with saline and ozonated (daily) and daily insulfflation and now head bag under increased partial pressure. Each day I’m eating horseradish root for the HRP to degrade graphene oxide OG and staying hydrated. I’m also now taking a precision payload of hydra killer root extracts (Betel nut) along with gargling with hydrogen peroxide after I brush my teeth with Dr. Bronner peppermint toothpaste and then dosing with Bee propolis before I go to sleep with a litre of water containing vitamins and essential electrolytes that is hydrogenated (when hydrogen available) with frequencies via DNA-TX H-field being dosed into my God given body. I’ve also optimized my protein and nutrition with these pre-made shakes in tetra packs to keep them contamination free and blend in the root mix (ground ginger, tumeric, horseradish, nutmeg, licorice, clove/garlic, dandelion root) with the morning protein shake from animal proteins with probiotics.

Last week I met with my dentist, that said I look a lot healthier than before, so visually apparently these protocols and technologies are helping as well. My teeth are still functioning, even though the hydra tech tentacles burrowed through them and there are holes in the teeth from the degraded hydra tech. Now I’m onto dentin repair so I won’t need fillings. Being able to repair dentin is feasible, but most don’t understand that you need the ingredients in a clean mouth and the proper frequency sequences to repair the teeth. Repairing teeth and gums while hydra tech is still in your body is not wise, so my focus has been on decontaminating from the invasive magnetic hydra technology and the associated smart virus/bio payloads the hydra tech can synthesize via programming from IEEE 1906.1 protocols in the far-field and near-field. Keep in mind near-field tech grows the hydra tech and is being used to CCP PLA MSS advantage after dosing someone with hydra tech to poach the brain and body of the person away from America and NATO into CCP PLA MSS BRICs or other weird virtual nation state, enemy of the state, (e.g. anonymous is one such virtual nation state that at times aligns with sovereignty and at other times violates it as it is simply a distributed ledger based AI BCPS system living off of the land with quantum uplinks).

So, what is going on in the headbag. First you have the China BRAIN parasite held up behind the blood brain barrier bbb so you have to attack it with ozone and reducing agents. I’m in an environment with C60 fullerene around me as well as ozone going into me, that creates an oxidizing and reducing environment to degrade pathogens and invasive species into the body, while the body’s cells are repaired and not damaged from the significant oxidizing effects of ozone. Further, healthy aerobic cells are fed oxygen after the ozone reacts with the invaders/pathogen hydras, bioweapons, nanobioweapons, etc.

Ozone going into headbag from an ozone converter that is fed oxygen from an oxygen concentrator, there is a Y-splitter on the outlet if the water bubbler that hydrates the ozone gas before going into the ears via insufflation as well as headbag.

I’m wearing Dinshah color yellow to attack the parasite as well as blue-blockers. A lot of the hydra parasites are degraded by color yellow/orange and the restriction of blue light impacts the hydra optogenetic integration as the mRNA payload platforms deployed into people grow the optogenetic systems via the blue light frequencies between 400 to 500 nm or so.

Figure 1: ozone headbag with ear insufflation setup with ozone bag starting to inflate.

Figure 2: ozone bag inflated on head and ears being insufflated with ozone.