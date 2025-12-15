AIBCPS 165: Weekly Video Brief on IEEE 1906.1 Quantum Nanobiochem and Decontamination Protocols

Terrific news, I’ve added an HD 4K webcam to a remote office and will continue to standardize with this webcam for communications. I’ve been adding counter drone services to Reactwell’s list of private client services through AIBCPS, such that the air space is logged and monitored and then reported to reactwell.io and then reactwell.ai system updates and then counterstrikes the drones doing covert electronic warfare EW below FCC thresholds on a per done basis into a person dosed with IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, such that 2 to 10 drones beamform their individual transmitters into a person being attacked and weaponized. This work is in alignment with USG defense of sovereignty by enemies of the state within and external that utilize advanced technologies, including nanotech and neurotech to gaslight Americans not educated and informed of these covert industrial espionage technology portfolios now being slung like “candy” from strangers by China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies.