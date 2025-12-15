Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

AIBCPS 165: Weekly Video Brief on IEEE 1906.1 Quantum Nanobiochem and Decontamination Protocols

I've added a HD 4K webcam to a remote offices that I work out of while traveling for work and will continue to add these HD 4K webcams to provide updates on how I reverse engineered CCP PLA MSS.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Dec 15, 2025

Terrific news, I’ve added an HD 4K webcam to a remote office and will continue to standardize with this webcam for communications. I’ve been adding counter drone services to Reactwell’s list of private client services through AIBCPS, such that the air space is logged and monitored and then reported to reactwell.io and then reactwell.ai system updates and then counterstrikes the drones doing covert electronic warfare EW below FCC thresholds on a per done basis into a person dosed with IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, such that 2 to 10 drones beamform their individual transmitters into a person being attacked and weaponized. This work is in alignment with USG defense of sovereignty by enemies of the state within and external that utilize advanced technologies, including nanotech and neurotech to gaslight Americans not educated and informed of these covert industrial espionage technology portfolios now being slung like “candy” from strangers by China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies.

Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture