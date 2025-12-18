Here are some very common bioweapons to defend against.

Figure 1: all it takes is a contaminated person to transfer body fluids via spit onto an object to spread bioweapons and smart viruses these days.

I receive mail at a PO Box to isolate any potential contamination and then have a glove box and faraday system to open the mail and then decontaminate it with proprietary spray, UVabc and plasma air controls and HEPA filter.

Low hanging “dumb” bioweapons to defend against:

Chagas disease by T. Cruzi Fusarium to destroy optogenetic visual cortex Klebsiella Pnemonia Legionella (US Army got attacked by this bioweapon horribly in Philadelphia PA USA) Anthrax Salmonella Staphaylococcus Streptococcus MRSA Hydra

Smart Virus

Sars-Cov-2 GoF Nipah GoF (Ebola for the brain, you die within 24 hrs, used in cognitive warfare) SV40 promotor GoF

There are frequency and molecular countermeasures to these bioweapons and smart virus. As one can imagine, the contaminated DNA samples mailed into www.aibcps.com by private clients have to be handled with BSL-2 or greater precautions. The nanotech parasites are easil to destroy with salt that fragments them, including hydra.