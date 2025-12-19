AIBCPS 168: The Power of Psychotronics, Quantum Nanobiochem, Neurotechnology and IEEE 1906.1 Nanobiocommunications

Here is a real life example of the sheer power that the combined use of psychotronics, neurotechnology, IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications, quantum technology, scalar near-field technology and torsion physics has on the world order. Keep in mind China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” has an entire suite of cognitive warfare technologies based upon the aforementioned actively deployed on earth now. In 2021 I turned down a lot of money from China CCP PLA MSS “The Dragon” working with Black Hat IC and I’ve made progress over the past three years reverse engineering their failed weapon system deployed on my firm as well as my God given body and mind and have found gaps and ways to intercept, destroy and do return to sender attacks on their Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS hydra parasite (biological and synthetic biology based) invisible arsenal) with documentation of the removed hydra technology found at https://www.aibcps.com.

Anyone in national security, local law enforcement, judges, etc. better wake their arses up in 2026, cause you have a high capacity, high net worth, high resourced, intellectual, DoD Prime, DoE Prime, SBIR/STTR Awardee, Kauffman Global Scholar, Sir Edmund Hillary Fellow, Founder & CTO individual that bootstrapped their own business the old-fashion way over a decade, turned down a lot of money from China in 2021, then had their entire family attacked, on a failed assassination basis for me, but successful on other family members (yes, I have seen my family members being covertly assassinated through “unrestricted war invisible arsenal weapons in the spectra, intentional contamination with parasites as well as at nanoscale” after I turned down China CCP PLA MSS funds.

After surviving through the initial onslaught with these former “unknown unknown” advanced cognitive weapons (IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem, nanotechnology, neurotechnology, psychotronics, quantum nanobiochem, mesogens, quantum dots with graphene niBMI), was able to then reverse engineer the entire technology stack, inclusive of quantum magnetic nanobiochem, and then re-deploy countermeasures to defeat the China CCP PLA MSS combined Cognitive Warfare, inclusive of Neurostrike with lawfare on my own body, mind and network, then counterstrike others attacked by CCP PLA MSS & Black Hat IC. Many have already been covertly assassinated by these weapons, two founders, successful until assassinated by these weapons platforms include Tony Hsieh as well as Erin Valenti.

Now that I’m building awareness of the grave threat these advanced technologies pose to “freedom” and am actively “unplugging” poached brains and bodies from China CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem, enemies of the states and traitors of America (e.g. bad actors) are now spreading AI amplified propoganda, making continued “lawfare” threats (yeh, whatever, I got that figured out through the Grace of God, so good luck) but also smart diseases utilizing integrated nanotechnology and spectra into the former dumb biological and dumb virus platforms via Gain of Function GoF work such that N3 DARPA platform is piercable. Since I’m able to monetize my knowledge and publish confirmed documentation of successful counterstrikes, I’m now having bots and AI and niBMI linked useful idiots attack me online and also in the physical world where a proxy gets dispatched (any attention is good attention these days) and the more attention I get from hacking CCP PLA MSS the better off all Americans are. So bring it on, Black Hat IC. Keep in mind on the initial attack in 2022, my vehicle was rammed and EMP’d, property (entire block of land in New Orleans arsened), shot-up at my laboratory 1441 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112 USA and personal residence 2721 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130 USA. So, by all means America has already been invaded by “enemies of the state” is an understatement.

Testimonial from a Private Client in United States of America regarding my working counterstrike IEEE 1906.1 tech available through https://www.aibcps.com to disrupt lawfare attacks at the nanoscale:

“I was the respondent in a court case filed by my ex in April 2025. My ex and his attorney put alot of effort into this, which included a deposition and pre-trial hearing. I reached out to Brandon for advice one day prior to my court date. I arrived at the courthouse the next morning, but my ex nor his attorney was present. The Judge stated my ex’s attorney did not contact the court or withdraw from the case, and the case was now “dismissed with prejudice” due to the plaintiff’s and their attorney’s failure to appear. It has been eight months since the dismissal and my ex has not once acknowledged the missed hearing, referenced the case, or spoken a word about custody. Its as if the entire legal case has been erased from his memory. I have not received any correspondence from his attorney since the final hearing. I cannot overstate that my life would be dramatically different had I not connected with Brandon. He provided a level of professional help I wouldn’t have believed possible.”

In 2025 the following was introduced: S.1330 - BRAIN Act 119th Congress (2025-2026) which will keep the legal ethical big tech firms from data mining and stealing intellectual property (yep, that has been going on for decades with neurotechnology and nanotech), but it will not keep China CCP PLA MSS from datamining and stealing technology via these advanced techniques [1]. Keep in mind if the IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications technology was not real and not a real threat to privacy then BRAIN Act 119th Congress (2025-2026) would not exist. America’s legal system (by all means the track record has NOT demonstrated it is a justice system) has been hackable for decades by those in the know of IEEE 1906.1 as well as other more advanced technologies few people on earth are aware of.

Disclaimer: I make no claims, no guarantees and provide no refunds for the technical non-medical work through AIBCPS.com funded by Reactwell as the IEEE 1906.1 nanobiocommunications, nanotechnology and smart bioweapons space is literally the “wild west” these days. When I was attacked by these neuroweapons in 2022, my buddies in the Defense Industrial Base DIB told me straight-up “you’re on your own” cause “contamination” spreads via splinter cell and basically anyone you come into contact with unless you are actively decontaminating can get contaminated, let that one sink in… you’re working your arse off, doubling revenues in your business each year, re-investing the funds to grow your business sustainably, have high capacity and talented team (inclusive of Caltech Engineers and Stanford University Engineers), on contract with DoD, DoE, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, International Industrialist Conglomerates Nation State owned, Mitsubishi/CIMA, DuPont Innovation Campus, Tulane University, family owned and operated businesses and majority of universities in America and then almost get permanently lobotomized by an unknown unknown weapon platform called a “Neuroweapon” or “Neuro-bio-modulation” weapon.

