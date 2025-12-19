Based upon successful partial pressure ozone dosing with conventional head bag and ear insufflation, but lack of partial pressure tissue infiltration into the neck and sinus region, I’ve improved it by modifying the conventional head bag that is worn at and around the eye brows and lowered the head bag with a fresh air line into the respiratory system such that the head bag seals at the neck. Now, I’m able to dose with ozone and have the ozone pentrate into the sinus region where weaponized synthetic biology and biological GoF as well as Smart Virus infiltrate the ear, nose and throat region, but NOT breathe in ozone as I have a separate fresh air line into the respiratory system under positive pressure compared to the ozone total head bag. There are hard to get to biofilms holding upon weaponized pathogens between the sinus, ear, head and throat region that only a total head bag with fresh air for breathing is able to pierce into. This type of equipment is not available for sale through www.aibcps.com and only approved for bioweapon and nanobiochem countermeasures (e.g. counterstrike to weapons part of invisible arsenal). If there are any medical doctors MDs that would like to work with me to test this out per FDA guidelines and work to move towards claims let me know, I’m open to collaboration providing that the work pays out and is proven to work and help people. Currently, the space this is being applied in is counter-terrorism bioweapons and nanobiochem.

Figure 1: ozone bag, an example of an ozone bag system that I’m utilizing to decontaminate from intentional contamination by bioweapons in times of unrestricted warfare, genomic, biological, nanotechnology and synthetic biology.

The key take-away is that the total head being immersed in ozone, while the respiratory is cycling through fresh air is destroying the intentional contamination by China CCP PLA MSS inclusive of hydra genomics. Keep in mind hydra are immortal parasites and CCP has done genomics on their DNA and mRNA with ability to create designer organisms with hydra characteristics that can grow from inside a biofilm within your body if you are unfortunate enough to get non-invasively dosed with these weapons of war in times of unrestricted warfare. Ozone is a select counterstrike weapon by AIBCPS a project of Reactwell to counter unrestricted warfare use of bioweapons and genomic weapons as it degrades the parasites (hydra, T. Cruzi, etc.) very well through ROS.

