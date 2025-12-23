AIBCPS 170: Bioweapons, Nanotech, Cognitive BMI, Dual-use Scalar Waves and Ozone counterstrike Protocols Discussed

The ozonide gas works, I felt a difference after my first session in the areas where I have contamination. I’m going to continue with the ozonide gas and report back on progress as it reacts with lipids and helps clean and clear obstructions in the sinus and respiratory tracks that result from bioweapons, acts of terrorism using nanotech and hybrid nanobiochem systems.

Near field tech (all of it, dual-use) grows “contamination” even when modified at the harmonics of the contamination with a single channel. In my professional opinion the use of many channels of modulation to destroy the pathogens is required when the body is in an ozone partial pressure environment to speed-up decontamination … then the use of near-field technologies needs to be evaluated carefully… I almost won the Darwin award tinkering with near-field tech to disconnect via time-domain from Xi Magic Weapon, but the side-effect was that Xi Magic Weapon grew faster in me. This of course, steps on the toes of intelligence communities IC and military (think DIA). So, if you don’t use near field tech correctly, it will rapidly grow and heal everything in your body that will result in the contamination taking you over as the growth rates for designer contamination (e.g. intentional) are greater than normal cells (by design of the Xi Magic Weapon). This was put into the clear by Brandon Iglesias, independent reverse engineering of Xi Magic Weapon part of CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal”. Over