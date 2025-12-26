AIBCPS 171: Salt + Fenbendazole + Betel Nut Extract + Ivermectin + Fisetin + Lactoferrin + C60 + Multivitamin Stack with Vitamin C

I started zeroing in on the hydra as recurring genome basis for the persistent state contamination in my body that is extremely challenging to remove and regrowth occurs when I eat, even the healthiest and cleanest of foods, all vegetables, fruits and nuts, no meat, fish or chicken with supplemental bioavailable iron.

So, I started dosing hydra killer ingredients, such as fenbendazole powder and betel nut extract powder into my food, as any engineer would to test a working hypothesis. I also started taking ivermectin daily. This parasite gunk has started to be removed when salt mouth wash and rinse completed after eating and when I apply the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to the left side of my head. I utilize sodium bicarbonate salt to extract neodymium oxide pollution that turns a person magnetic.

Guideline: After I eat I wash and gargle with sodium bicarbonate water and then spit out the solution into a borosilicate glass jar. Then I inventory my mouth with more of the salt water and then apply the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit and I feel foreign material linked to my central nervous system CNS and Vagus nerve into brain start to peel off of my biological tissues and then instantly my mouth goes from not full of liquid to totally full of liquid with this weird foreign material in it. My infectious disease doctor, looked at this material and calls it “unknown material” and is not curious at all to figure out what it is.

Figure 1: Synthetic biology material removed from antiparasite dosing and hydra killer dosing with known salts to remove neodymium oxide and degrade hydra.