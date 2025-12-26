As the photoelectrochemical reactors are energy intensive, a no-brainer is to look into void and vacuum based power systems.

I am specifically interested in building Gabriel Kron's negative resistor open and closed hybrid nested circuitry into the reactor electrochemical cells.

Figure 1: Retired military U.S. Army notes on tapping the vacuum for energy.

Since I have some working near field tech, funding this work should not be an issue in 2026, God willing.

Think about it, any nation, interested in working with Reactwell, not aligned with the dragon may be provided a license, subject to negotiation and license agreement with working ethanol reactor and Gabriel Kron negative resistor based electrochemical power bank to run it, location independent, so not resource constrained to a point source or concentration ore gradient. This tech exists today, but few on earth know about it. When we got our electrochemical reactor working to convert air into alcohol by adding light and water vapor (photoelectrobiochemical reactor) in 2022, I got attacked with Havana Syndrome (nanobiotech IEEE 1906.1) and almost assassinated. God willing, will continue this work to produce useful chemicals on a sustainable and renewable basis despite my enemies (e.g. enemies of a free people not bound by communism).