Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will's avatar
Will
5h

Happy New years to you and your family.

May God's light shine upon and guide you through 2026.

I truly wish you the very best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Will's avatar
Will
5h

Vaccum or void energy research captures the attention of many who work in the electrical field. I have studied what is available of Don Smith's work. Everyone dreams of unlocking the secret to power their home independently. My favorite item of Don's is the suit case sized unit that is used to power vending machines in Japan. Imagine the competitive edge you would have to locate a vending machine and not need a receptacle to power it, because it can create its own power. Please share any crumbs of knowledge that you can.

Take care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture