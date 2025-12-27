Significant update on hydra killing, biological hydra and synthetic biology hydra.

This December 2025 I zero'd in on the immortal hydra as the recurring bioweapon enabling genomic platform that keeps giving me headaches when I eat some of the world's most healthiest foods.

I am dosing with hydra killer fenbendazole (nonaqueous), betel nut (aqueous), ivermectin (bots and payloads within hydra tubulars) molecules and frequencies of the molecular weights and nattokinase.

I am also gargling with salt water (Utah ancient salt mine) and baking soda. When I gargle warm salt water, hydra tentacles integrated into my teeth break off with loud pops and then I have a small mm sized piece of tooth with red blood.

I have found that immediately drinking hydrogen water at 1.67 ppm-v helps to repair and recover after the nattokinase and salt water gargle.

I take fenbendazole and ivermectin by powder and paste oral twice a day along with betel nut extract.

The tech in me is some synthetic biology genomic hydra IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem weapon platform based off of the 1906.1 IEEE framework.

The salt fragments the nanotech as well as kills the hydra, a 2 for 1.

Here is the hydrogen water maker and insufflation system that I now work with thanks to Private Clients and Subscribers. I would recommend this unit, based upon my experience with it to-date, especially after the hydra killer sequence that loudly pops tentacles off of my teeth such that the pain is addressed fairly rapidly with the hydrogenated water H2(gas) + H2O(liquid) such that 1.67 ppm-v H2 gas in H2O