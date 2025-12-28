Let me be clear, I have zero empathy for DJI. I met many drone company founders not in China circa 2013-2017 that were ran out of business by CCP PLA MSS dumping slave labor dirt cheap drones on every nation's shoreline.

That said, China in 2025 shipped drone packages turn-key with controllers, payload capabilities with remote release, insecure communication protocols (by design), five mile range and over an hour flight time at a price nearly every American could afford. Further some of the drones had their own controllers while many required the operator to install an app that could spy on all the smart phone user contacts and information stored on the phone and send data back to China.

The insecure flight TX/RX controls enable bad actors to hijack these higher end consumer and entry level professional drones while in flight, then after intercepting, add a grenade, bomb or thermite to the payload bay option, load in GPS and program bomb drop coordinates and wreak havoc across America, all untraceable with respect to who was the actual operator.

Further, China has IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem tech that repeatablely pierces (hacks through) N3 DARPA CNT technology that enables China to take command and control over the American brains and bodies to run the hardware drone with bomb payloads. This is the real risk nat-sec is hush hush about regarding the public eye knowing about this CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” capability.

So, a 2025total ban to prevent further onboarding into America's insecure mainland with more CCP drones with intentional backdoors and data exfil with backhaul to CCP AI BCPS systems ran by China CCP PLA and MSS was the correct move by national security in America. However, nat-sec in America was over a decade too late and let CCP DJI gain global drone market share dominance in the consumer and now military space.

Video: grenade being dropped by a drone from China in America from off the shelf COTS.