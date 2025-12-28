Here is good news for humanity to counterstrike BRAIN parasite technology and communist social control and caste system IEEE 1906.1 technologies that utilize fine-tuning or gross-lowering of the human biofield frequency shield.

The CCP BRAIN parasite and majoity of their “invisible arsenal” works off of resistance and frequency. Basically the tech tries to covert assassinate a person (on s literal per person basis) by increasing their resistance to movement (e.g. turn them into a feromagnet or neodymium magnet) and decreasing the person's frequency to lower the body's biofield in total or put a dent in it with a globule of IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem contamination that is quantum magnetic based.

So, when your God given body is loaded up with China CCP PLA MSS quantum magnetic nanobiochem what can you immediately do? Or what if there is a globule of magnetic quantum nanobiochem per IEEE 1906.1 in your left or right brain lobes that is desynchronizing your thought process when subject to moving magnetic fields or induced magnetic fields from movement?

Add Tesla Discs to your wrists, neck, left temple, right temple, left nd right anklets. The left and right temple Tesla Discs are huge! Nails the BRAIN parasite with an interference pattern such that you get the void part of the horrid tech being attacked throughout all time. Add elite Russian shungite C60 Fullerene crystals around your wrists, neck, and have C60 nanoparticles added into your body in bioavailable form C60 fullereneol and mitochondria concentrating form C60 fullerene. Eliminate all yeast and added sugar from diet Daily ivermectin, fenbendazole, lactoferrin, fisetin, nattokinase No meat, fish, egg, chicken, dairy. Majority liquid diet with hydrogen water and silica that binds to aluminum found in Fiji aquifer Oxygen at elevated partial pressure less than 5 atm and use of ozone at lower partial pressures but above atmospheric pressure. Get UVab light Get lots of salt, sand and sun Add blue blockers to glasses and then yellow Dinshah per ROSCOLENE. The blue stops the opsin optogenetic tags from activating and the yellow degrades the parasites (bio and nano synthetic biology) Wear a holy blessed diamagnetic silver Sigel by Saint Benedict Stay hydrated with alkaline water that has hydrogen added to it and silica that matches the silica from Fiji aquifers. Daily multivitamin with supplemental bioavailable iron Waterpik with salt, salt gargle with ancient white salt after each meal and before going to bed and when waking up.

Then you can do DNA-TX H-field tech to clean up your body as well as terahertz light beds with magnetic vortex skyrmion units and then eventually near field tech and associated beds.

Key notes: Salt destroys Hydra genomics and fragments nanotech from IEEE 1906.1. Sodium bicarbonate salt removes neodymium oxide from a cellulose full body. Chloride based salts bind to technetium N3 DARPA tech and keep it diamagnetic (you do not want technetium going paramagnetic).