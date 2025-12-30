AIBCPS 178: Ozonide Update with Linalool and Other Essential Oils

I’m continuing to decontaminate and have useful information for anyone wrangling with “contamination” whether that is intentional or unintentional.

The combined use of ozonides (created by running ozone gas through an essential oil) and then inhaling and drinking (e.g. adding it to coffee or tea) is helping to break apart the hydra weapon platform.

Further, the frequencies to destroy hydra are extremely hard to find, even the libraries that I have on-hand do not have hydra killer frequencies listed. It is known that fenbendazole (non-aqueous), betel nut extract (aqueous) and salt destroy hydra (an immortal biological organism), but the actual frequencies to destroy the “hydra” appear to held very close to vest by certain groups on earth, inclusive of the intelligence community IC.

I’ll publish hydra killing frequencies on here after I find and verify that they work through live blood analysis LBA testing. Keep in mind LBA when combined with a frequency transmitter and a hydra sample can validate what destroys a hydra.

Here are the essential oils that I am testing via ozonide reactions with ozone gas:

extra virgin olive oil linalool oil ylang ylang oil citrus aurantifolia fruit oil cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) leaf oil citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot) fruit oil citrus limon (lemon) peel oil citrus nobilis (mandarin orange) peel oil citrus paradisi (pink grapefruit) peel oil (this is good for type blood O) citrus reticulata (tangerine) peel oil citrus sinesis (sweet orange) oil pogostemon cablin (patchouli) oil cinnamomum camphora (camphor) wood oil mentha piperita (peppermint) oil, known to destroy Sars-Cov-2 and COVID ***

Keep in mind after I go through a sequence of ozonide and then drink the coffee with some of the ozonide blended into it it, I need to not operate any machinery and take a break as the interaction in the body and brain (e.g. the ozonides pass through the blood brain barrier when drank with coffee or tea). Therefore, there is interaction in the brain with the contamination.