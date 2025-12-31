I’ve continued to research the adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem and after various experiments over the past three years along with literature review, have determined with full confidence that the hydra biological genome (e.g. immortal parasite) was selected as the “digital twin” biological genomic foundation that is then integrated into the synthetic biology components per IEEE 1906.1 that hook into the human genome via mRNA editing and builds with metals.

All frequency databases that I have list NULL (no-existant) frequencies for hydra (fresh water) green or brown on all “Rife forums” and global rife frequency databases.

Therefore, the use of molecular weight MW of betel nut extract, fenbendazole, ozone, nicotine, etc. can be utilized to destroy the hydra. However, the exact hydra subharmonics and fundamental harmonics are found nowhere.

WARNING: I did find harmonics for hydra, but the harmonics are “landmines” (e.g. Darwin Award Winner traps) planted by the groups that built out the hydra technology, such that the cephers when played repeatedly by the person trying to remove the adversarial hydra technology from within their God given body, result in “friendly fire” via subliminal messaging communicating “finish him/her” that activates via subliminal key-signal other “hydra” tech in the military and local police and intelligence community as well as defense industrial base.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=dBexxjovfpA&si=rvJytyJqUxJZDSyR