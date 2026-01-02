I’ve been reviewing anti-oxidants that I’ve taken, inclusive of Vitamin C (e.g. ascorbic acid) as well as Vitamin C Ester (e.g. ascorbyl palmitate) as well as C60 fullerene.

Here are some important points for 2026 with 5G enhanced security present now (also dual use national security weapon system or healing system, depending upon spin and various other phased array antenna physics properties and parameters) and 6G entering in 2030.

Figure 1: Electronic signals TX unit that I purchased from a Ukrainian company instead of Chinese Communist company to do some portable TX work regarding environmental studies at variable frequencies. This unit fits into a lunchbox to give an idea of size, but requires an antenna of course sized appropriately to transmit at a given frequency range. I’d rather send money to Ukraine than China any day for hardware. I’ll do a separate brief on this unit and the use case with data

First and foremost 5G is a huge step change in security improvement over 4GLTE as 4G LTE is omnidirectional and insecure. 5G provides a step change of security improvements over 4GLTE. That said, taking anti-oxidants is extremely important these days with space systems, ELF, splinter cell, bioweapons, and the increased order of magnitudes of 5G. The pulses utilized by the directional antennas on 5G is one of the concerns, especially for people dealing with “contamination”. Therefore the use of chelators and anti-oxidants like vitamin C in its’ water soluble and oil soluble form is important as well as C60 fullerene consideration. [4]

Here are the tools available to help counter EMF stress and national security frequency controls for a technocratic “caste system”:

Wear on body a Tesla Disc imprinted with a permanent healthy frequency Take daily anti-oxidants. I’ve refined my anti-oxidants in 4th QTR 2025 and have the updated list here: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) water soluble [1] Vitamin C Ester lipid/fat-soluble [1,2] C60 Fullerene lipid/fat-soluble (this one is required for 6G when it goes online for sure in 2030 timeframe, but better sooner than later to transition into C60 working experience and health/wellness). This version of C60 concentrates in mitochondria and is taken with extra virgin olive oil normally. Nobody that I’m aware of in the clear knows the long term health effects of C60, but that said it was used by Russian czars to bathe in and run their waters through back in the day and is still utilized by royalty on earth today, specifically in obelisk form for ancient tech based comms (frequency of brain to brain analog with near/far-field implications) and shielding against EMF ionizing and non-ionizing. It also helps against prions/plaque formation. [3] C60 Fullerenol water soluble … anywhere from 170 to 200 or so times stronger than vitamin C regarding antioxidants … key data point is that it is two orders of magnitude stronger anti-oxidant than vitamin C. [3]

6G+ technologies circa 2030 enter into the terahertz range where protein interactions can occur in the human body. Therefore, tower antenna and data comm security is even more important with 6G+ technologies as any hack into a cell tower data comm system can kill everyone around the tower within a reasonable range on a precision per person basis. Basically 6G is biological protein heal or kill technology. The concern that I have with all of these point to point regarding biology, is that we currently trust our MDs and useful engineers with providing health technologies, but now we’re going to be trusting a tower with our protein integrity, who owns that tower’s antennas and data comms? AT&T and all other telecoms in America got hacked by China CCP already, even some towers. So, if China CCP PLA MSS is able to hack our 5G infrastructure at the tower level (Thank God America banned Huawei hardware from the towers), then for 6G there has to be a level of security above and beyond and then who has access to the data comm system is a concern and if they can be trusted. Zero trust is the M.O. for cybersecurity personnel these days, so, my self-insurance policy against hackers on 5G and 6G Cell tower infrastructure is C60 fullerene and you should consider a self-insurance policy against hackable telecommunications hardware too, cause zero-trust is the path forward regarding Artificial Intelligence AI managed electronic transmission systems that are dual-use. Keep in mind 4G LTE and 5G are non-ionizing radiation EMF, but there are weapons out there in the electronic warfare space that are by design ionizing radiation [5]

Nuggets of Knowledge: Our world is extremely complex and the spectra is on-average one of the least understood by humanity. Those in power have decided to utilize this to their advantage since the end of WW2 when radar went into the front lines. Do not get used by spectra technologies and fat computer people with beards that catch their food droppings while eating at a computer station (e.g. computer nerd/geek catch-basin beards). Some of the most powerful people on earth are computer people, now with computers in them (e.g. niBMIs and other). However, near field tech has enabled me to hack the AI BCPS and echelon population systems and put this information into the clear after America’s system failed to protect me against asymmetric China CCP PLA MSS and enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 derivative quantum nanobiochem and a hacked telecommunications infrastructure. Note, I decide to not join the lawsuit against AT&T and claim $7500 cause I’m just going to use near-field tech to move forward in life without this echelon junk and AI BCPS junk messing with me and my path forward. .

