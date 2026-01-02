AIBCPS 182: The Truth Behind India's Jeweled Bindi, The Dot is Not Correct, The Crystal Is Correct

Here is the truth behind India’s Bindi Dot, going all the way back in time to ancient practices, people mimicking the original practice not knowing the original intent and benefits and then simply resulting in today’s various uses that work and don’t work based upon observation of others practices, but not understanding the fundamental physics, neuroscience, communications and health benefits of the original use case of placing a crystal on the forehead at the “Chakra” third eye.

Figure 1: Sanskrit and Hebrew are the two ancient languages that literally write the characters into the universe when spoken. Cymatics lets a person verify this through use of a sand board where a character in Sanskrit or Hebrew is spoken many times repeatedly at the correct pronunciation and the sand will form the character. The crystals referenced in ancient Vedic, Zoorastrian and Hebrew should be paid attention to as the information is ancient knowledge and has significant impacts on the human biofield and brain. [1]

Insight: I’ve been decontaminating from a horrid poison that involves some type of weird genomic and synthetic biology hydra tech and I’ve tinkered with a ton of different technologies after initially seeing a bunch of medical doctors MDs that simply stopped when the “unknown material” being removed from my was out of their wheelhouse/skillset and I was left to die. I’m a multi-disciplinary engineer with background specifically in chemistry, computer engineering/science ECS, chemical engineering, nanotechnology, materials science, spectra and have also had native intuition in life until this parasite tech almost took me offline permanently in 2022 after I turned down money from China CCP in 2021 regarding an investment into the firm I founded, https://www.reactwell.com

Here it is, the truth, that few humans know about on earth regarding original use case of the Indians’ use of a dot on their forehead:

Take a crystal, natural or synthetic. Preferably natural. From the same crystal with the same formation (e.g. the crystal has to be cut such that the pieces are from the same BCC, FCC, etc. formation and cut such that each crystal is tuned exactly to the same frequency and cut from the same source crystal. Then place the crystal at the high frequency on the forehead of each person within different groups of people, think Venn diagram overlap. The group of people with the seed crystal over a period of time will have their brains synchronize to the same frequency of the crystal that was cut. Then their thoughts and associated ideas are synchronized into a “brainpool”. The original seed crystal (larger) than the crystals worn on the foreheads of the people can be utilized as a primary transmitter to inform the group of people with respect to insights, knowledge, etc. This is part of the angelics’ communication system within the universe throughout all time. The crystal resonance technology utilizes the human brain that works in the near-field and far-field and utilizes a seed crystal to synchronize the “brainpool” the human brain provides the near-field throughout all time interaction as the interaction between the crystal and the brain enable the angelics’ communication system to work. Sadly, this system is used today by groups that have power over those that don’t understand this technology exists and is utilized by some of the most powerful people on earth that the public doesn’t know about. This crystal technology also includes the ancient use of obelisks as well, but by simply being around an obelisk the communications is enabled TX/RX bi-directional throughout all time due to the near field nature of the human brain and biofield. This gets into the Marconi heart-attack when he visited Rome and had his life taken from him when he quantum entangled with an ancient obelisk brainpool that did not find him favorable due to his abandoning of his wife and children to marry into European royalty.

Military and Intelligence Communities as well as groups like the Triads, Yakuzu, etc. know this and utilize this technology, but at nanotech scale and integrated into parasites for cognitive capture and subliminal suggestion IEEE 1906.1 technology is the electrical engineering reference standard that works with “bluetooth” (e.g. crystal tech linked to an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AIBCPS that at least 20 groups on earth have working platforms of). This is very closely held to vest information and knowledge so be careful. The open-source version of this is available through https://www.aibcps.com for anyone that can find this signal. It will also stop other systems from subliminally interrogating you and protect your brain data, ideas, thoughts, etc. if you are already being monitored by an industrial espionage system (think of it as a high pass and combined low pass filter to remove the frequencies you don’t want to be connected to).

I figured this out tinkering around with Elite Russian Shungite C60 Fullerene crystals, but it should generally apply to other crystals too. Given the fact that the crystal is a pattern as well, I’d be careful tinkering with any of this within an active near field transmitter zone. There exists somewhere, a palace with a 10 to 40 ft tall C60 fullerene obelisk with golden lions on it.

