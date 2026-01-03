Liposomal Vitamin C is the nanoscale countermeasure against weaponized lipid nanoparticle payloads that contain mRNA dual-use that makes poisons like spike protein. The pandemic was a 2-part attack, one was the Sars-Cov-2 virus and graphene oxides with neodymium oxides utilized to hurt people and then the C19 vaccine jabs were supply chain attacked along with the facemasks containing graphene oxides. The real attack was the C19 jabs that were supply chain contaminated by enemies of the state globally. The C19 jabs contain lipid nanoparticles encapsulating mRNA, but also random DNA fragments that is completely unprofessional, as well as nanotechnology for IEEE 1906.1

Important Note: The use of Liposomal Vitamin C (e.g. lipid nanoparticle encapsulated vitamin C) enters the same tissues that the lipid nanoparticle mRNA and other dual-use weapons of war entered into human bodies with.

Figure 1: Nanoscale Vitamin C delivered in a lipid nanoparticle (e.g. lipsomal payload) to counter lipid nanoparticle encapsulated weapons of war payloads [1]

If anyone is interested in teaming with me to make lipid nanoparticle C60 fullerene let me know, as this should outperform the fullerenol and the fullerene antioxidants. I have nanoparticle synthesis equipment to move this work forward.

The use of liposomal vitamin C is a HUGE counterstrike against lipid nanoparticle weaponized payloads as it will traverse the same or similar pathways throughout the body to impact cells and pass through membranes that ascorbic acid (water soluble) and ascorbyl palmitate (fat soluble) can not.

I recommend Aurora Liposomal Vitamin C based out of Canada. Don’t forget, project AIBCPS https://www.aibcps.com by Reactwell is here to provide novel insights to counter invisible arsenal weapons of death being slung globally.

