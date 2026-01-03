I’ve been working on smaller electronics packages that are able to be deployed from a lunchbox sized device to counteract China CCP PLA MSS owned businesses. One of the ways that China is infiltrating all non-Chinese CCP nation states is through food supplies and nanotechnology distributed via the food.

If you are a restaurant owner that is not China CCP communist aligned then this technology is for you in times of unrestricted war. Basically, you setup one of these transmitters, within legal FCC limitations, and point it at your competitor that is China CCP owned or funded or proxy and the people eating at the restaurant or food establishment will get an upset stomach and quit going to the restaurant. The device transmits YEAST destroy frequencies and majority of people, besides those that follow strict Kosher guidelines have yeast in them from baker’s yeast, beer, etc.

CONOPS:

Place a set of these devices to transmit yeast destroy frequencies at restaurants owned by communists 10 to 300 meter range to hurt their business and shut them down covertly. The devices can be programmed to only turn on during times when people are dining and eating. This will level the playing field against those not technically inclined. Remember Luckin coffee, owned by China CCP communists is moving into former Starbucks locations in New York City.



BASIS:

Food establishments are being acquired by China communists linked to CCP and Triads. In order to shift consumer demand back to non-communist China owned food establishments, spectra technologies are required that are non-lethal and do no harm to the consumers, except upset their stomachs. The people will not know that the spectra is being utilized to destroy the yeast in their bodies while they are eating at a China CCP communist owned food establishment. The consumers will think it is the restaurant’s food that is bad as the bad feeling occurred when they ate the food by the CCP communist restaurant.

TECHNOLOGY:



Signal generator with microcontroller, through an amplifier with low and high pass to focus in on the harmonics of the yeast DESTROY frequencies and then a directional antenna system. This is a working prototype that I can go into manufacturing with for scale-up. I welcome the opportunity to work with non-China CCP communist controlled restaurant owners, food trucks, etc. that are competing against China owned restaurants and food trucks. This does not directly hurt the people, but does hurt the yeast. This is based upon the Israeli horn technology utilized in the bible where the Israelites would utilize horns and cadence of their army to harmonically shatter the yeast and scare the people full of yeast (e.g. non-Kosher peoples). I don’t like China CCP and this is one way to counterstrike their food purchases and covertly shift consumer demand away from China CCP back to locally owned businesses to benefit the local community. Not everyone is technically savvy enough to understand this so I put together this spectra package:



Figure 1: Prototype of a yeast destroy frequency transmitter, available to business owners in the food business that don’t like China CCP stealing their customers with advanced technology. This levels the business playing field for non-CCP aligned business owners. Property owners who also don’t eat yeast, or are smart enough to adjust their diet to benefit from this covert ancient frequency defense and offensive non-lethal weapon system stand to benefit immensely. I already have pre-orders being booked for this device.

TARGET(s) OWNED BY COMMUNIST CHINA: