Here is what I know to be closest to the truth regarding Venezuela as there is a lot of mis-information going around over the past decade at least. I used to work for Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA and have primary interactions with co-workers and family members impacted by the theft attempt by China CCP communists stealing Venzuela’s natural resources via extractive industries.

Russia and America have long term business interest in Venezuela, then China CCP communists entered the scene and disrupted both Russia and Venezuela interests through a “Neurostrike” to try to steal Venezuela’s resources from America, while making Russia dependent upon Chinese Communist Party CCP. Russia’s old guard KGB still have sway over Putin new guard IC and there is an active Black Hat IC (deep state) group within CIA that has an agreement with the old guard KGB from the prior Soviet Union.

Maduro was a proxy for CCP and let China communist install Huawei telecommunications equipment in Venezuela. Maduro worked hand in hand with the Triads on the drug front to attack America behind the scenes and then with the CCP.

The Chinese communists successfully ran Venezuela into the ground, through kinetic and non-kinetic dual-use weapon systems, while placing Venezuela into debt and then utilizing that debt as leverage to install Huawei telecommunications equipment and distribute IEEE 1906.1 communist quantum nanobiochem through the nation state and their population.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, now a proxy for CCP for all intents sakes and purposes due to IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem infiltration into Russia by China CCP and Black Hat IC, I would try to help out Venezuelans stuck in Venezuela by subcontracting work such as graphic design and associated creative opportunities from my company Reactwell as I knew first hand that food was scarce and they were being attacked on all fronts by the communists to turn the nation state into a vassal state for China (e.g. what China communists call a “New Territory” through their Belt & Road unrestricted war, inclusive of United Fronts).

There was a bounty on Maduro in the amount of 50,000,000.00 USD that I looked into, utilized near-field technologies to hunt for Maduro and found that Venezuela was so contaminated by China CCP PLA MSS IEEE 1906.1 that the second information was provided to the Department of Justice DOJ regarding Maduro’s location that the quantum nanobiochem would detect the information being reported through quantum interrupts and tip China’s Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS and move Maduro. The only way to lock-in on Maduro’s location was to put eyes on the ground linked to America’s AI BCPS system that were not contaminated (e.g. clouded), such that the entire data-flow and mobilization of removal of Maduro could be coordinated without tipping China’s AI system of the operation, or Russia’s at that matter, as Russia also has IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem as part of their “invisible arsenal”. Therefore, after hunting for Maduro and reporting the information to DOJ, the non-contaminated CIA assets were activated by POTUS to deploy eyes on the ground and gain primary data not quantum interrupted. Once the data-flows were established non-quantum contaminated, then the DoW was mobilized and moved into surround, enclose and remove the problem…. a China communist proxy called Maduro that was used by CCP to help China and not Venezuela. The whole Russian interaction since Russia got nailed by CCP neurostrike weaponry (read Marc Polymeropoulos report) [1] in Venezuela and other nation states has been proxy operations guided by Red Communist China and not actually Russia. Russia is also contaminated by CCP IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem, as America is today as well (e.g. former POTUS admin was totally compromised by IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem from China…. the C19 jab mandate circa 2022-2023 by prior POTUS is proof enough of this as well as the whole pandemic global reset, that is actually a Red Communist China “Neurostrike” on the world utilizing their quantum nanobiochem technology developed through their BRAIN initiative in 2016 and stolen from 2013 America BRAIN initiative.

Therefore, the Venezuela attack, was to push Red Communist China out of the Western Hemisphere and any other nations that speak out against this have a “clouded eye” by CCP IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem or are misinformed or both.

Remember that democracy is the LESS WORSE nation state management system and communism historically always FAILS cause it results in an oligarchy. The Venezuelans will be better off with food and basic supply chains working again after Huawei telecommunications equipment and the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem is removed from their nation state. I like Venezuela and have co-workers who had to flee from Venezuela due to the Chinese communists, not the Russians. Russia is also damaged due to the Red Communist China and the old guard KGB and Black Hat CIA (the deep state, that are nation stateless and have on their agenda the world population at 200,000,000 per Georgia Guidestones).

This is the closest to the truth that I’ve been able to reverse engineer given my prior working experience with PDVSA, by the way I was a process engineer at a 500,000 barrel per day oil refinery that primary ran Venezuela crude oil and Russian crude oil… the facility was a JV owned 50/50 by Hess Oil out of New York City and Venezuela’s PDVSA. That same facility was attempted to be restarted, called Limebay Refining, but China’s Neurostrike glitched out the operators and they failed to successfully restart the refinery by burping up oil and gas through a flare/relief system that then contaminated cisterns at the local islander’s homes that resulted in the compromised prior POTUS admin shutting down the whole venture, that resulted in the loss of billions of dollars initially and long-term ramifications for decades to the U.S. Virgin Islands Territory. The Diagio family/group was also hurt by this attack, as the refinery in USVI Saint Croix is a primary economic driver for the region.

List of References:

[1] https://marcpolymeropoulos.com/