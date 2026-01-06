If you ever get weaponized hydra or invertebrate parasites in you, play this and get colloidal copper nanoparticles.

Researched the bible then did A/B testing.

The colloidal silver not as effective against hydra tech and the gold is not at all effective against hydra tech.

I have found this copper music and colloidal copper works very well. Elohim bless.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=z9FdfTZG8e4&si=Bnavp2xO_w7AQ47N

Let me know if it helps. In an enclosed room while taking alkaline water with sodium bicarbonate or potassium bicarbonate and liposomal vitamin c. The music should be HiFi and able to feel it vibrate the entire body. Take it slow as rapid die off may occur and result in Herxheimer RXN from pollutants rapidly being released from within tissues.