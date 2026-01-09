Here is the blend that works to destroy genomic contamination when it involves hydra and invertebrate DNA via weaponized DNA via mRNA payloads encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles as well as what else I take to destroy contamination:

Remember, this works for me, contamination is the wild west and humanity is in times of unrestricted war with super weird tech like BRAIN parasites by China CCP PLA MSS (e.g. hydra tentacles that hints at ancient literature referencing the “tentacles” of Babylon as hydra can be grown inside of a person via mRNA and DNA contamination intentional and there are also IEEE 1906.1 synthetic biology hydra too.

Apothecary Organic Blend by Brandon Iglesias to counterstrike Contamination:

Horseradish Root destroys graphene oxide based contamination and IEEE 1906.1 systems Colloidal Copper I & II Nanoparticle Ions (90%) and Colloidal Silver Nanoparticle Ions (10%) at 10 ppm concentration level that destroys hydra and invertebrate based life Apple Cider Vinegar Raw Honey Onion Garlic Ginger Root Tumeric Root Lemons Jalapenos Elderberries (verified via near-field tech to counter contamination from near-field contact subject matter expert SME) Rosemary Leaves Cinnamon Astragalus Water with sodium bicarbonate as a key part of the electrolyte mixture. The sodium bicarbonate helps to remove neodymium oxide when one consumes a diet of vegetables (green organic). The salt also helps to fragment IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem circuitry.

Then I take:

Liposomal Vitamin C in the form of sodium ascorbate and ascorbic acid - the salt (mineral) form of Vitamin C is key and having it encapsulated within a lipid nanoparticle payload is required Liposomal Magnesium



The lipid nanoparticle delivery system is the only way to enter the body the same way weaponized payloads of mRNA with DNA contamination that I have found.

Remember frequencies from Rife will demodulate in the biofilms but the lipid nanoparticles bust through the biofilm gunk and delivery their chelating payloads and anti-oxidant properties. Frequencies to destroy contamination are also utilized, but I found that the frequencies demodulate when hitting the contamination. Further, avoid the use of near-field as it will grow the contamination, I tested out scalar medical systems, that would pierce through the biofilms, but found that I initially felt, better then worse as the scalar medical tech healed my cells, but then grow the contamation and that the use of far-field Rife frequencies would not pierce through the contamination to destroy the known pathogens as the far-field frequencies were demodulated and failed to reach their target.

After I take the following, after about 15-30 minutes I gargle with salt water from an ancient salt mine that has pure white salt.

Ozone is required at first to assault the contamination in the body. I do ozone treatments non-clinical and that helps to break through the contamination as well as Ozone gas has good mass transfer properties and then after the free oxygen molecule reacts with contamination, the cells are oxygenated.