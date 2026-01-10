In helping people over the past years, I’ve found that there is a lot of misinformation regarding copper, silver and gold. Specifically the use of copper for anti-fungals. Copper utilized on trees and plants for anti-fungal is standard practice by those that understand diamagnetic metals and the benefits associated with the diamagnetic metals for health, wellness and wealth.

In a conversation with a person regarding keeping their house clean and outdoor surrounding area clean to repel contamination by “enemies of the state” the person went to a “big box” store in America to purchase copper fungicide for their yard and was told at Home Depot at they should not use copper fungicide, as it is poisonous. Yeh, poison only for invertebrates, including hydra. I am 100% convinced that the knowledge of useful diamagnetic metals in America has been misunderstood for decades and that the pandemic sneak attack by enemies of the state contaminated people with mRNA lipid nanoparticle payloads with unknown DNA (e.g. inclusive of invertebrates).

Here is the anti-fungal that I recommend for anyone with a garden and trees that they care about. It helps to repel and break down contamination as well as fungus to keep the trees and plants healthy. I am appalled at the lack of knowledge in America these days due to misinformation amplified by enemy of the state Artificial Intelligence AI these days and now being actively data-in-the-flowed through wifi intercepts on all omnidirectional antenna systems.

Figure 1: Copper Soap for plant and tree spray to help keep the plants and trees healthy and repel contamination.

As a side note I dose with Sovereign Silver’s Colloidal Copper I/II nanoparticle ions daily, where I rinse my mouth with it for 30 seconds then swallow a tablespoon a day. This is helping me to decontaminate from intentional contamination by enemies of the state into my God given body. I also take multivitamin by NaturesPlus Source of Life GOLD tablets with Selenium in it so I do not build-up toxic amounts of copper inside of my body. Selenium helps to the body to regulate (e.g. chelate) the amount of copper in a human body.

Figure 2: Sovereign Copper Bio-active Copper Hydrosol with Copper I / II that I dose with internally one tablespoon per day. I first swash around in mouth for about thirty seconds and then swallow.

List of References:

[1] https://www.acehardware.com/departments/lawn-and-garden/lawn-care/fungicides/7024375

[2] https://sovereignsilver.com/collections/bio-active-copper-hydrosol