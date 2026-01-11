Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1h

What about Swanson? I also obtain some of my supplements from Vitamin Shoppe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture