This is something that I can’t stress enough, the use of lipid nanoparticle encapsulated vitamins and supplements is NOW required. I’ve spent the past three years decontaminating and tested a plethora of products, I even took a weekend job at GNC to study China communist owned supplement business line in America from the inside out to hack their use of pharmaceutical dosed nanotechnology in their products sold into America through GNC.

I buy from Vitamin Shoppe for majority of my supplements and local owned health food stores that screen their supply chains thoroughly. I will at times buy from Whole Foods, but they got a lot of China food and supplements in their stores still.

The decision to take a vitamin is no longer what TYPE of vitamin or what FORM of the vitamin, e.g. ascrobic acid (Vitamin C, water soluble) vs. ascrobyl palmitate (Vitamin C Ester, fat soluble), but also on the encapsulation of the actual vitamin. Where the liposomal (lipid nanoparticle encapsulated) is the ONLY choice, which also is better than ENTERIC coated.

Figure 1: lipid nanoparticle encapsulated payload delivery system, used to deliver many ingredients into the human body. [1]

The lipid nanoparticle payload has been weaponized in times of unrestricted war by enemies of the sovereign nation state to deliver poison via mRNA and other DNA fragments and actual poisons, it is a DUAL-USE payload delivery system that can deliver healing molecules or killing molecules or in China CCP PLA MSS and enemy of the state use case SLOW-KILL molecules. The use of lipid nanoparticles to deliver healing payloads is required to counteract the weaponized use case. Over.

List of References:

[1] By Kosi Gramatikoff w:user:kosigrim - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88999267