Okay, after decontaminating to the point where my brain is getting functional at a higher level, I’ve got some super cool insights to bring to light and actual technology to transmit the frequencies for anyone interested in ethical IEEE 1906.1 Ns3 DARPA hacking.

Figure 1: Reactwell’s AIBCPS “Men in Black” mind eraser pen based upon hacking China CCP PLA MSS IEEE 1906.1 neurostrike technology and then the remainder of intelligence community technology

Based upon decontamination and learning about the spectra, I hacked the so-called “Men in Black” technology that is based upon mesogens, quantum dots, graphene and nanotechnology working through IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem. This enables novel insights into quantum nanobiochem hacking.