AIBCPS 193: "Men in Black" Reverse Engineered - The Flash Light Pen IEEE 1906.1 Mind Eraser
Here is how the time adjustable flashlight pen mind eraser works in the men in black films and how to actually build one of your own to hack into the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem systems.
Okay, after decontaminating to the point where my brain is getting functional at a higher level, I’ve got some super cool insights to bring to light and actual technology to transmit the frequencies for anyone interested in ethical IEEE 1906.1 Ns3 DARPA hacking.
Based upon decontamination and learning about the spectra, I hacked the so-called “Men in Black” technology that is based upon mesogens, quantum dots, graphene and nanotechnology working through IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem. This enables novel insights into quantum nanobiochem hacking.