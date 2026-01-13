AIBCPS 195: China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN Parasite Degradation Success - Defeated

Good news for humanity suffering from China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite. It can be killed, but requires fasting, eating within a six hour window per day and every time you eat immediately brushing teeth, tongue and mouth with salted water and toothpaste containing sodium bicarbonate. While at work station or sleep running a PEMF H-field at 10 Hz, 40 Hz and 50 Hz with the 50 Hz nailing the magnetic quantum nanobiochem parasite, bathing in mornings in hot water above 100 degF with salt (epsom and sodium bicarbonate), betel nut extract (yes, I sprinkle this in the tub on second wash pass… I drain the bath tub after initial cleaning where tons of gunk comes out of my body that clouds the water as the DNA-TX H-field services available at www.aibcps.com continually chip away at any growth into healthy cells from prior lipid nanoparticle payload encapsulated mRNA with DNA.

Figure 1: China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN Parasite Bleed when subject to PEMF H-field at 10 Hz then 50 Hz sequence. This is after a PEMF H-field session while at work station (e.g. not losing time for work)

Figure 2: China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite feeding tubular in mouth after liposomal vitamin C and colloidal copper ion nanoparticles. The parasite grows its’ tentacles into and through your teeth, so I keep really good dental hygiene and check in with my dentists 2-4 times per year, once a quarter to ensure my teeth are recoverable (so far I’m good, no permanent loss of teeth… there are teeth regeneration medical technologies available that I’ll do after the BRAIN parasite bioweapon is completely removed.

Figure 3: This is what the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite (bioweapon) looks like. China has deloyed this tech globally to data-exfil intellectual property and ideas from inventors, scientists and also general population to wreak havoc.

Figure 4: After the morning shower and hot bath sequence I then lay on a cedar table on clean cotton with a prior salted body air drying and utilize the magnetex.org unit to pull out the contamination from my body. When I apply the unit to my head I lay on side left and side right of my body with gravity as my friend and place the working end of the magnetex unit on the side closest to earth and let it rip, it pulls gunk out and through the membranes as the BRAIN parasite is nanotechnology based synthetic biology (e.g. quantum magnetic nanobiochem) that is being removed.

After being around people I chew nicotine gum by Rugby and all day I wear a nicotine patch by Rugby, I have DNA-TX H-field going into my body all day with intermittent breaks using a normalating frequency (got that from Dinshah to eliminate frequency fatigue, yes when you have an array of DNA-TX H-field transmitters being sent into your God given body to remove genomic contamination at the DNA leve, you need to give your DNA and cells a break every now and then.

I’m able to bike per day about 15 miles without an issue now :)

At my workstation I have a UVab + IR incandescent light shining on my head, at my living space I have UVc lights when I enter to decontaminate and then UVab by bath/bathroom/bedroom.

Every morning I take a hot shower and bath for initial cleaning and rinse, then load the tub with salt, soap, betel nut extract and anti-fungal again and soak for 15 minutes, my total bath time is 30 minutes or so per morning and evening. I utilize the magnetex.org machine in the morning to pull out contamination that has been broken up over the past 24 hrs. I spend about 30 to 60 minutes on this session. If you read this and decide to buy the magnetex.org machine consider listing me as a reference, I get a small referral fee.

Every morning and night I drink a litre of hydrogenated water (e.g. Hydrogen H2 + Di-Hydrogen Oxide (H2O)). Every afternoon or early evening I dose with ozone (via ear insufflation and a head bag) this requires an oxygen concentrator and ozone generator.

I eat in the afternoon to early evening and add fresh mortal-n-pestal ground garlic and horseradish root. In mornings I take my anti-oxidants and liquid electrolytes and energy boosters with nootropics and drink the litre of hydrogenated water.

The magnetic salt lamp H-field is a high enough intensity now to break up the contamination BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS. I first utilized a PEMF H-field at 2 + Tesla to nail the BRAIN parasite in a field coherent disruptive environment. I have C60 fullerene contained in shungite on my body and by my body all day to heal.

Remember, the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite siphons food from your mouth and digestive tract to feed and grow to take you over from the inside out. Sounds like sci-fi till it happens to your God given body. I avoid acidic foods as it creates the environment for the BRAIN parasite to grow faster (e.g. avoid coffee, I do have a cup a week or month, but that’s it).

I drink a mix of apple cider vinegar with root and herb extracts (to shock the system as majority of my food and drink is alkaline). After this I have elderberry extract and cherry extracts with glycerin in water with honey and propolis. Then I take liposomal vitamin C. I can not stress this enough, dosing with lipid nanoparticle encapsulated ascorbic acid and mineral ascorbic salt form of vitamin C is REQUIRED.

While eating, I am by a PEMF H-field at 50 Hz (helps blood flow and nails neodymium oxide intentional contamination part of China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite).

While using the bathroom I salt the toilet so contamination is not spread and I use a bidet adapter to stay clean with water from an aquifer, not rainwater based.

My food is focused on being diamagnetic and I add calcium-disodium EDTA to organic food that I buy with vitamin C (regular dosed).

I wear Dinshah yellow color glasses majority of the day, but don’t sleep with these. I change my sheets every couple of days, the sheets are cotton and I have a UVabc light shining on them with colloidal silver/gold/copper nanoparticle ions sprayed on the sheets.

All clothes and sheets are washed in borax, sodium bicarbonate and regular detergent.

I minimize my time around any of the people that took a bunch of C19 COVID vaccine jabs that spread contamination and will reinfect me.

After being around people (I assume they are contaminated unless I know otherwise), I dose with liposomal vitamin c and chew nicotine gum.

I rinse my sinus once a day with the a pressurized discharge on one nostril and then remove the fluid with vacuum on the other nostril and make the mix with ozone, salt, calcium-disodium-EDTA and essential oils (a couple of drops, that’s it).

The use of the PEMF H-field by workstation helps to degrade the BRAIN parasite tech that is integrated into vagus nerve and digestive system.

Keep in mind the bulk part is gone, but I’m continuing to degrade it with the protocol above, I don’t know how long it will take to eliminate the contamination completely, but I’m functional again as long as I stick with the protocol. Thank God.