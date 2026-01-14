Okay, this took some time, I tinkered with various environments and background fields, but eating food once a day, while actively decontaminating from the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite in a magnetic field that is stronger than the local electrical grid and strong enough to disrupt the current growth state of the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite is REQUIRED to decontaminate faster.

I am able to test eating by the Magnetic Salt Lamp prototypes at frequencies of subharmonics of neodymium oxide and other magnetic elements, such that I can feel the China CCP PLA MSS and enemy-of-the-state BRAIN parasite engage with the H-field and have a small tug within my God given body, such that it disrupts the parasites communication systems and reduces the amount of food that it can siphon away from my body’s cells. I’ve been testing 10 Hz, 40 Hz and 50 Hz. The 50 Hz works best as it is a subharmonic of neodymium oxide, but also doesn’t give the parasite too much energy as each pulse energizes the technology. I set the pulse width in the modulation to 10 to 15% to provide a repetitive spike and NOT a square wave. The spiked pulses work a lot better than the square wave. I first gargle some clean salt (try to use white all natural, no added aluminum anti-caking salts at all as that will feed the parasite with aluminum, this is also why chelators with aluminum, such as zeolites with aluminum, such as clinoptitolite DO NOT WORK, cause the aluminum feeds the synthetic biology parasite technology.

Through the use of the PEMF H-field pulser I’m able to log the sinusoidal effects through a Hall effect magnetic sensor and visually observe the use of the Magnetic Salt Lamp disconnecting the IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanobiochem parasite technology from China and observe it decouple and be separated from my vagus nerve, central nervous system and brain. I started doing this yesterday and had a significant degradatory response from the BRAIN parasite system that is integrated from my BRAIN, neck through vagus nerve and into stomach region, including the digestive tract to an extent.

Figure 1: Hall Effect sensor readings of my biofield in the magnetic state with the Magnetic Salt Lamp OFF. State = {Magnetic Salt Lamp PEMF H-field Pulser, OFF,0}

Figure 2: Hall effect sensor readings of my biofield in the magnetic state within 15 seconds after the Magnetic Salt Lamp turned ON. State = {Magnetic Salt Lamp PEMF H-field Pulser, ON, 15}

Figure 3: Hall effect sensor readings of my biofield in the magnetic state within 60 seconds after the Magnetic Salt Lamp turned ON. State = {Magnetic Salt Lamp PEMF H-field Pulser, ON, 60}

After I eat only clean food, such as organic vegetables, fruits and some nuts all Kosher that contain salt, added horseradish root with HRP, added garlic and added tumeric I then drink hydrogenated water to wash down the food and then immediate gargle with ancient mined salt water or sea salt that has been put in a borosilicate glass cup or jar and allows the heavy metals and metals to settle to the bottom and only disperse the salt in the liquid phase, such that there is a phase separation of the solid contamination in the salt from the ionized salt dissolved into the water. I use deionized water or distilled water for this. Then I immediately slosh the salt around in my mouth and go brush my teeth to clean out the food debris in the mouth and then brush the teeth with a toothpaste all natural no fluoride containing sodium bicarbonate and then waterpik or floss depending upon my location. This is required to maintain healthy dental hygiene while decontaminating. I’ve been utilizing salt water rinse and brush for about a year as best as I can and have had three dental appointments to confirm my teeth and gums are able to be recovered, but more importantly last dental visit in December 2025 my dentist noted notable improvement of my teeth and gums, but also observed I looked healthier compared to my visit in January 2025.

Important: I brush the regions of the mouth where the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite setup feeding tubulars very very well and have extra on hand salt to continue brushing. When I eat in the PEMF H-field provided by the Magnetic Salt Lamp I am able to pull out a lot of the parasite debris through the feeding tubular that it invasively grew into my God given mouth. I specifically brush (yes it hurts at times) the regions known to be affected by the parasite and a lot of blood gunk comes out. The salt serves to clean the mouth and top of mouth that I scrub with the brush very well and also to fragment the IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem parasite technology non-invasively dosed into my God given body.

Figure 4: My mouth with the feeding tubular that the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite utilizes before salting and before eating.

Figure 5: My mouth after I salt water gargle and rinse before eating. Notice the salt fragments the current layer of quantum nanobiochem overlaying the parasite feeding tubular that had built up over the prior 18 to 24 hours before I ate last.

Figure 6: My mouth after I ate and did the salt water gargle, rinse and brush and floss with waterpik or dental floss

Figure 7: Sample of debris removed while brushing the top side of my mouth by the feeding tubular. I also make sure to get into all the crevices of the teeth that the parasite grows into with feeding tubulars.

Figure 8: Video of the a lot of the gunk when I started utilizing this method before going to sleep and before I figured out how to optimize the degradation of the China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite non-invasively with use of PEMF H-field pulser.

After I eat, I wait about an hour and then do a sinus rinse and at first a bunch of horrid stuff came out, but now it’s nearly nothing at all.

Figure 9: Video of sinus rinse debris removed when I initially figured out that colloidal copper nanoparticle ions with silver and gold and salt and calcium-disodium-EDTA fragment and degrade the BRAIN parasite. At the time I was doing PEMF H-field, but not while eating.