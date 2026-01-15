The DoW acquired the so-called “Havana Syndrome” device through a covert operation as reported in news, actual reporting. What the engineers and scientists with the DoW don’t know is that for the device to properly work an external key-signal is required and pre-dosed nanotechnology within the targets of interest.

Example, you have the so-called “Havana Syndrome” device and go to use it, but it doesn’t work the same as it did in Cuba. Why? Cause it requires a key-signal to properly work and pre-dosed quantum nanobiochem at the target location delivered through a beam-guided or planted IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanotech system, that requires activation. So you can have the device, but it doesn’t work as originally designed if you don’t have the key-signal for it and the target that it is used on also has to be pre-dosed with the correct IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem.

Use Case #1: Industrial Espionage, pre-dose with the IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem and steal secrets when done with the asset then shoot them up with the “Havana Syndrome” weaponry and their brains and bodies degrade and get covert assassinated Use Case #2: In the battlefield, immediately dose with the IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem and then shoot the targets up with the “Havana Syndrome” weaponry that has both near-field and far-field spectra. The intent is to immediately disorient and then slow-kill the soldiers.

Remember that the CIA MD that visited Cuba had a lingering “noise” (e.g. quantum nanobiochem activated and inside of the person’s body as well as damaged biological tissues). Then the contamination that was activated by the "havana syndrome device” persistent state grows and takes over the person.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/13/politics/havana-syndrome-device-pentagon-hsi

Figure 1: key-signal required to operate a machine correctly. [1]

Here is a sample of the later stage grown quantum magnetic nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 that is predosed via mesogen seed receiving RX and sending TX crystal system with biological components that grows it. Think of the “seed” nano as an egg, once planted inside of a person it grows and works to take over the person from the inside out. This is direct from Reactwell’s reverse engineering of “invisible arsenal” of China CCP PLA MSS and Enemy of the State synthetic biology, quantum, bioweapon, cyber, artificial intelligence and spectra technology stack.

This work is independently funded by Reactwell’s founder Brandon Iglesias, private clients, product and service sales and subscribers like you.

Remember this information in detail is only available to be reverse engineered by someone directly messed with by the “invisible arsenal” weaponry that successfully reverse engineers it. The only other technology that I’m aware of that can also reverse engineer and hack it is “near field / void” based technology, which few on earth are aware of and even fewer are prepared (angelic body and mind, e.g. the whole keep your body as the “Temple of God”) to engage with directly.

List of References:

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/signalidentification/comments/fs5t3c/fairly_sure_this_signal_at_43392_mhz_is_from_a/?rdt=37722