Okay, since I’ve built up a “stout” network of people counterstriking the adversarial use of IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem technologies I’m able to publish useful information that is in the clear but not searchable. Therefore, here is an interesting public release via donation of $5,000,000 to organizations in need [1]. In 2020 I met with the founder of Ethereum regarding collaborating and working together to do good in the world, then in 2022 I was poisoned.

Figure 1: Chinese programmer makes donation to nonprofits to counter the adversarial weaponized use of China’s mil-industrial-complex anonymously into the Ethereum null address to retire the funds from circulation and donate to nonprofits countering China’s aggression on the world. That’s what it takes to implode Red China Communist Party CCP from within, people willing to do the right ethical action in face of all odds (e.g. the person is surrounded and enclosed by Red Communist China).

Through my private client network I can report with verification that Chinese students in New York City NYC from China are importing the China nanotechnology that enables brain-computer interface splinter cell spread of the IEEE 1906.1 technology. One Columbia University graduate that I’ve been helping, roomed with an overseas Chinese from China circa 2020-2023 time period and now has contamination with China CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem IEEE 1906.1 and started using a Lenovo laptop that enabled the China neurotechnology chipsets to start programming into the person circuitry. I provided the private client a Panasonic Toughbook from Japan to remove the continued programming from the Lenovo neurotechnology chipsets and bluetooth with wifi into the person’s non-invasively dosed contamination with IEEE 1906.1 derivative quantum nanobiochem along with the other services at www.aibcps.com and they are feeling better now and able to sleep.

