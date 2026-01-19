Here is irrefutable proof of the synthetic biology BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” can be degraded by nailing it with a PEMF H-field Tesla pulser while eating and then further degraded by gargling salted water in the PEMF H-field Tesla pulser field as well as taking anti-hydra (synthetic and genomic) countermeasures.

In 2026 I started eating only clean high frequency foods within a PEMF H-field Tesla pulser field, at 40 Hz for amyloid destroy and 50 Hz to disrupt the magnetic element components, both of which engage with the parasite technology by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state.

I could feel the parasite start to move around in the left side of my head behind my left eye and adjacent to my left ear and on the top left of my mouth region while doing this. In order to log progress, I take a photograph of the inside of my mouth after I eat and sequence decontamination protocols thereafter, such as salt water gargle, brush with sodium bicarbonate toothpaste, no fluorides and with essential oils and calcium-disodium-EDTA when available.

Over this weekend, I got lucky, of course coincidence and luck aren’t by luck, but by design, and with the photons from the camera was able to capture the tendril of the parasite shooting out malfunctioning while in the PEMF H-field Tesla pulser field.

Therefore, with 100% confidence the use of a PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser at 40 Hz and 50 Hz sequenced with a high enough H-field measured in T or mG is able to disrupt the synthetic biology hydra technology utilized by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state.

Now, my objective is to utilize the PEMF H-field Tesla pulser while salt water gargling cause the microsecond a tendril shoots out into the mouth, it will fragment in the salt with the nanotechnology.

Hope this information helps humanity out to decontaminate from the “invasive species” hydra trying to take people over from the inside out (brain and body).

Photograph of my mouth during a decontamination log/documentation with no tendril, but clearly the feeding tubular of the hydra parasite bioweapon visible in top left being degraded. Remember, this synbioweapon burrows through the teeth to feed through them to. I met with my dentist three times in 2025 to confirm my decontamination protocol is helping my gums, teeth and mouth region, which it is and thank God my teeth are still salvageable.:

Figure 1: No synthetic biology hydra BRAIN parasite “tendril” per IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications (e.g. quantum nanobiochem) visible, but the parasite feeding tubular in top left is visible as well as the toll the parasite took on my dental health and hygiene. My teeth prior to this were always perfect, no cavities ever or weir indention.

Photograph of the the “tendril” activated by glitching out the synthetic biology BRAIN parasite technology with a PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser:

Figure 2: Photograph of “tendril” from synthetic biology BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state. You can see it shooting out in a straight vertical line from the top left side of mouth in between center of top mouth and the parasite feeding tubular (e.g. that feeding tubular is just a small part of what I’m removing).

Here is a zoomed in portion of the Figure 2 photograph for clarity:

Figure 3: Zoomed in portion of the “tendril” shooting down from top of mouth from the synthetic biology IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobichem BRAIN parasite by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state

Figure 4: Further zoomed in and isolated tendril shooting down from top left of mouth while being subjected to a PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser.

Figure 5: Arrows pointing at the “tendril” for added clarity.

The waveform utilized is a spike, such that the duty cycle is roughly 11%, I do not use square waves when attacking the BRAIN parasite by China cause the square wave nails it, then feeds it energy for the duration of the pulse, spikes destroy the BRAIN parasite, not square waves and NOT sinusoidal waves or any others like sawtooth, etc. Only spikes (e.g. pulses straight up and then straight down).