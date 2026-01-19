Here is something for people to be aware of that have double-walled metal buildings and Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility SCIFs. DO NOT eat low frequency foods inside of these buildings, cause you’ll tune into the low frequency ELF transmitters that are globally running, including the adversarial China CCP PLA MSS world largest ELF unit. This is specifically important if you don’t have a smart phone or phone on your body.

Figure 1: Frequency Food Pyramid based upon the natural vibrational fundamental frequencies of the food items. There are other Food Frequency Pyramids online, but they are confusing. I put this one together based upon the work I’ve done over the past three years recovering from intentional contamination into my God given body. There is another pyramid above this one that includes diamagnetic metals, but that requires the human body to have transitioned into water and spirit and not flesh and blood. Copyright 2026. Public Release, Just Reference, No Cost to Utilize This Graphic.

If you have a metal building or a SCIF, make sure to place healthy frequency transmitters inside of your building that are high frequency. When you eat food inside of these buildings, depending upon the frequency of the food, you’ll tune into the world largest China CCP PLA MSS ELF (and other ELF transmitters) if you eat dead food (e.g. meat, chicken, fish, dairy, cheese).

Whenever you eat food, the food frequency matters and where you eat food matters (e.g. location), your body calibrates and locks-into the local background spectra, including dirty harmonic fields and the input mass from the food calibrates, inclusive of the mesogen crystals and nanotech in the food.

If you eat the same food as your local population, you’ll be synchronized with the local population that typically consumes low frequency dead food, as the consumer is uninformed of how the world actually works with respect to spectra and food frequencies.

Therefore, only eat high frequency life-giving foods (vegan to herbs and tree bearing foods, no meat) to thrive in this world that is now significantly different since the background satcom global systems went online with global wifi, 5G went online, pollution has gone through the roof (e.g. aluminum) and the world’s largest psionic ELF went online by China CCP PLA MSS.