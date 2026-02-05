AIBCPS 204: OPSEC Red Communist China Has Weaponized Their ENTIRE Manufacturing Base, Including Bicycle Light LED USB-c Adapters

Summary: I was short one USB rectifier and figured a rear end bicycle LED light probably doesn’t have a backdoor in the chipset, boy was I wrong! ... now I know exactly that China CCP has weaponized their ENTIRE manufacturing base... I know I know this is basic OPSEC, but come on a little LED light with a USBc connector ... after yesterday, I’ve 100% confirmed CCP IEEE 1906.1 instructs their manufacturers to NOT include rectifiers (plug-in power adapters to the USB cable provided) to increase the probability a “thing” from Red Communist China will be plugged into a computer or other OS firmware driven device for power... then China hacks the computer system from their hardware to try to phone home to China …. USB power filters are a solution to minimize this issue ... e.g. USB power only no data comms

So, my health starts improving, I’m able to bike 20 miles a day or so and I have enough energy to work into the night now, which results in me bicycling at night when departing work. Bicycling is the most efficient way to travel and it pumps the fluids in the body, so I’m doing that to boost my recovery now that I’m functional again enough to bike. So, I buy a light on “Amazon” another American company used by Red Communist China and enemies of the state to dump poisoned products into America, literally.

Figure 1: The bicycle LED light that I purchased, about to be returned, and a lawsuit filed against the company (returning lawfare to China as the chipsets/hardware are from China).

I have a personal all-in-one computer in a workshop where my bike is at and I didn’t have enough USB chargers on-hand to plug-in both front light and small rear LED light, so I did what any “rational” person with “cybersecurity” knowledge would think to do… the larger front light has more room for electronic payloads so I plugged that into the actual charger not connected to my personal computer and then the small little LED tail light got plugged into the side USB port for charging and it went to work trying to get root access into the OS via a bootloader and BIOS and OS via privilege escalation was actively going for root access on my personal computer. Now, this is basic OpSEC, don’t plug-in a “thing” to your computer and I’ve done CompTIA Security+ and passed it…. but come on a dirt cheap LED light and USB are now backdoored and NOT trusted…. So, again Zero Trust is REQUIRED now for any hardware and software, but specifically USB cables and even LED bicycle lights these days.

Figure 2: The black screen when the China hacking program failed and gave up