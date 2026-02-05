In 2024 Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence and National Defense University NDU researcher published a brief about the upcoming Gain of Function GoF work that an agency with Ch[nduh (intentionally mis-spelled to obfuscate their dumb but evil AI).

Figure 1: Gain of Function GoF on weaponizing Nipah Virus

So, how is the Gain of Function GoF actually done and how is it weaponized?

The virus is engineered with one frequency or a set of frequencies at subharmonics that enable the virus to spread and proliferate and another set of frequencies at subharmonics that enable the virus spread to stop for starters. Then the various permutations of the above can be furthered, such as one frequency to keep the virus from spreading, when the frequency is stopped then the virus spreads, this protects people that have an onbody transmitter by the brain worn on the shirt collar (I’ve actually observed some enemies of the state with these devices in GNC stores and notably I asked the Americans not decontaminated did they notice the transmitter on the shirt collar and they said NO).

Another example is a pulse width modulated signal that goes on and off to adjust the rate of speed of kill, which is why these “smart viruses” gaslight medical professionals not trained on IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, which is clearly an ABJECT FAILURE OF AMERICAN NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY NSA, one of many recent failures… oh and by they way they get paid a lot of money, owe me money and I get paid for what I kill (or in this case hack from Ch[n uh and help those hurt by Ch[n uh).

So, what are those frequencies in the far-field that can turn on and off this Nipah Virus and also what is the critical resonance subharmonic that simply destroys the virus without knowing how to turn it on and off (e.g. the original virus before Gain of Function GoF)?

I’ll be posting those shortly on here in the PAID section listed below. The easiest is the already KNOWN critical resonance subharmonic of the current non-GoF Nipah Virus which will be published first.

YOU CAN NOT TRUST WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) OR ENEMY-OF-THE-STATE CAPTURED PRESS AND MEDIA TO TELL YOU THE ACTUAL TRUTH [1] ON WHAT THE NIPAH VIRUS ACTUALLY IS AND HOW IT WORKS.

List of References:

[1] https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/29/health/nipah-virus-explainer

[2] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com/publications

Nipah Virus Frequencies to be published here in the future or sooner, it just depends on how fast the near field hack into the frequencies works, God willing: