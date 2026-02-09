I’ve been able to reverse engineer how the Red Communist China BRAIN parasite, comprised of both biologics and nanotech, enabled through Gain of Function GoF genomic work actually infiltrates a human body and surrounds and encloses the person’s life. Learn from this reverse engineering, as it is CCP PLA MSS go-to strategy for invading the world covertly on a long-term basis, one person at a time to attempt to steal the world’s freedom (free will) from humanity. This is important and priceless information for those still clear in the mind’s eye.

The attack on humanity includes the following attack vectors, at least. Remember this is primary Open Source Intelligence OSINT, from an intellectual with millions in resources that was brutally attacked by China after declining their 1000 talents program, guest lecture speaking opportunities and several investment multi-million dollar investment opportunities.

United Fronts Influence Operations

The United Fronts is a social outreach program that lures in intellectuals, community activists, politicians, actors, press and local community leaders that have a significant network and influence at the local level. This is the communication platform that focuses on content that infiltrates through various PROGRAMS such as sponsoring Non-Profit-Organizations NGOs with cash, such as Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator LACI that received at least $100,000 from Red Communist China and then hung the Chinese flag in downtown Los Angeles, CA next to the American flag in the partially DOE funded site. If LACI were to have simply “taken” the Red Communist China money and NOT flown the flag as a inside hack on United Fronts Influence operations that would have been logical, but instead the NGO embraced Red Communist China’s United Fronts programming and helped to amplify it further. This is just one case study example of how Red Communist China operates.

Computers, Phones, Telecom Equipment and Logistics Equipment (including vehicles and accessories on transit hardware like bicycles)

The chipsets included in all computer hardware, such as wifi, bluetooth, cell phones, routers, USB thumb drives (e.g. rubber duckies), USB cables, LED smart lights, and CMOS cameras all have backdoors that hack into the bootloaders of the BIOS at firmware level, in addition to the operating system (Microsoft, Linux, etc.)

Pharmaceuticals

The pharma exports from China have nanotech in them that enters into the human body and are both far-field and near-field quantum capable. Do not input pharmaceuticals from China into your body any longer.

Food

The food exports from China have heavy metals and these days with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the food supply and in the pharma dosed into the food supply fauna owned by China the nanotech and programming is amplified within the animal or plant that you consume.

Artificial Intelligence

The AI systems from China are not just hacking computer hardware and software systems, but wetware systems utilizing IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications. This puts the human being in the loop (observe, orient, decide, act OODA) for China’s system as the human body becomes invaded with China’s nanotechnology.

Genomics and Synthetic Biology

The Red Communist China have designed technology that integrates into the human body and alters via mRNA lipid nanoparticle delivered payloads the genome to enable nanotech and synthetic biology total integration into the human. This technology is most effectively delivered via syringe in vaccines. Beware of any pill or drug not in a field-coherent-disruptive container, as it can retain the quantum entanglement programming from China’s pharmaceutical-military-industrial complex.

Growth Phases of China’s BRAIN parasite and how it functions: