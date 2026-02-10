New information from hacking all national security agencies:

1) Phase coherent disruptive field and colloidal gold is the solution to that as well as finding the master mesogen chip that has silica, gold and silver and destroying its’ infrastructure via critical resonance frequency is the answer

Figure 1: Drawing by me as a child, before the world contaminated me. Now that I’ve figured out how to decontaminate so can you at https://www.decontamination.ai for the discerning client that finds this signal.

2) Also, do not forget people now shed their IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem IDs into the products that they prepare as well as imprint intention, China uses this to splinter cell infect more Americans day by day and put them into the Red Communist China system... so does George Soros OSF

3) So throughout the day, you pickup the nanotechIDs from the people that prepare food for you.

4) Only food stored in field coherent disruptive bags or borosilicate glass jars does not retain the nanotech IDs, after a certain amount of shelf time... but then the food loses its’ life force... so a food prep system to field coherent disrupt is what I have built and will be selling at decontamination.ai and also an imprint and biophoton enhanced stage to the discerning client. Over, from Iglesias, the guy that CCP pissed off then hacked the world’s AIBCPS population control systems.