Best practices, ancient and current are to boost your food frequency with a diamagnetic charger plate of copper, silver, gold or bismuth that you place your food on via wooden or via glass plate. However, Red Communist China and enemies of the state sell low cost plastic “charger” plates that lowers the food frequency and does not REPEL magnetic and paramagnetic contamination prior to inputting it into the human body.
Another counterstrike to Red Communist China by a peer Chemical Engineer to Xi and his cronies with the Triads.
