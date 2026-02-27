AIBCPS 211: Asymmetric Attack on America by Red Communist China - Sells Charger Plates that Lower Food Frequency & Energy

Best practices, ancient and current are to boost your food frequency with a diamagnetic charger plate of copper, silver, gold or bismuth that you place your food on via wooden or via glass plate. However, Red Communist China and enemies of the state sell low cost plastic “charger” plates that lowers the food frequency and does not REPEL magnetic and paramagnetic contamination prior to inputting it into the human body.

Figure 1: Proper diamagnetic copper charging plate with correct use, charging a tea (green) contained in a borosilicate glass cup with a light shining on it. [1]

Figure 2: Incorrect use of charger plates mis-marketed and mis-communicated to the American public. This is a plastic plate, painted copper with actually NOT copper particles…. it does the opposite and slow-kills the American consumer, unwittingly. This all fits into the 1999 Red Communist China declaration of war on America to attack and kill/maim America over a long-term time horizon basis that even military men and women are not trained on. [2]

Another counterstrike to Red Communist China by a peer Chemical Engineer to Xi and his cronies with the Triads.

