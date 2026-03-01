AIBCPS 213: 5th Generation Urban Warfare Attacks Reverse Engineered with Data

In this podcast I’m going to review ACTUAL 5th generation urban warfare attacks that utilize IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and bionanotechnology with internal cellular communications and external cellular communications as well as the interaction with Electromagnetic Frequencies EMF, proxies (e.g. surrogates in intelligence community and military terminology) and the dispatch of non-smart vehicles with proxies driving them to them deploy Directed Energy Weapons DEW that are both conventional and unconventional (e.g. nanobiochem integrated into the frontal lobe and brain of a surrogate).
Exposing Post Quantum Encryption Cryptography PQC standards sabotage by CCP via IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem dosed into the human body.... data-in-the-flow with quantum interrupts for Ns3 DARPA defeat and local defeat via analog Tesla transmitter effect of human brain....
This information historically has only been provided as training to cleared military and intelligence community members, but even the latest nanobiotech part of the Dragon’s asymmetric attack on sovereign nation states, using Red Communist China’s CCP PLA MSS as the global amplifier of their attack on humanity for attempted total control and enslavement has probably not yet been released throughout all military and intelligence circles, let alone local Sheriffs, Police Departments, First Responders and associated Front Line Workers keeping their local communities safe.
This information is PRICELESS for humanity. Brandon Iglesias
Therefore, this information is extremely important for those that can find this signal and by all means amplifying this information is required to counteract The Dragon’s people from attacking God’s people on earth.
5th Generation Warfare Attack Reverse Engineered, after a person has been identified for elimination by an enemy of the state adversarial Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS (e.g. AIBCPS).
Load up the person targeted for elimination with dielectric constant enhancing and zeta-value (fluid flow) disruptors that reduce the person’s frequency and increase their resistance to movement such that they become pinned down to one location for surround, enclose and remove.
Utilize people in the local community already part of an adversarial enemy of the state AIBCPS system (e.g. their bodies and minds are taken over by the enemy), to cough, walk close by the person and shed splinter cell nanotechnology into the person that the enemy of the state is trying to eliminate covertly via “death by 1,000 cuts” style Sun Tzu Art of War (e.g. The Dragon Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS).
Anyone that thinks they are under attack by these 5th generation warfare weapons can go park in a parking lot, not by normal travel routes for cars in the parking lot or for pedestrians (e.g. not by the sidewalk) and if people start driving by you and walking by you then they’re shedding splinter cell nanotechnology and nanobiochem technology into you (e.g. invisible weapons) to tag you and your vehicle.
Utilize food contaminated with heavy metals
Utilize food contaminated with bioengineered ingredients
Utilize food and liquids contaminated with nanotechnology part of an adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and bionanotechnology cellular communications platform
Air pollution, e.g. why Red Communist China keeps building two coal power plants at the rate of two per week, as this is part of their attack on humanity to pollute the human body as CCP is simply looking to outlast the rest of the world and their ruling class doesn’t care about anything else. This is the tactic utilized to steal the world from humanity, while at the same time utilizing IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications to deceive humanity.
Once a person is intentionally contaminated and “poached” by an enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem system (e.g. AIBCPS) their calls, emails, etc. that are wireless and possibly wired (due to being hacked) are all intercepted and data-in-the-flowed by enemy of the state AI system, such that the person is calling and talking with people that they think are the ones that can help them, but they are actually talking with “digital twins” of the actual people that they think they are talking with that were built by enemy of the state AI.
Further, when the person goes to get help in person the nanobiochem parasite that has surrounded and enclosed the person data-in-the-flows all “cybernetic” systems utilized by national security (e.g. data-in-the-flows Ns3 DARPA technology) as well as analog modulates and over-powers the local environment to disrupt and mess with the local people, such that the persons in person communications are also disrupted. This typically is due to IEEE 1906.1 nanobiotech tag overlays, but also due to the Tesla Coil transmitter effect when the bioweapon is integrated through the head of a person.
Further, children are now weaponized to spread the heavy metal nanotech, as they are shorter than adults and the children on Tik Tok and enemy of the state social media are directed to consume certain products from The Dragon Red Communist China and when the shorter children walk by taller adults, the nanobiochem tech by CCP is energy seeking, such that it will leave the children and move into the adults and kill them or take them over to poach them into the Red Communist China system. This is how China is killing the baby boomers and transferring the wealth into the children linked to Red Communist China and enemies of the state IEEE 1906.1 nanobiotechnology cellular communication virtual nation states to steal the world from God’s people.
Once the person is loaded up to a critical mass point with the nanotech and bionanotech then the person is marked for attack utilizing Directed Energy Weapons DEW via conventional and unconventional (e.g. bionanotech integrated inside of people’s frontal lobes within the BRAIN).
The person typically can be attacked at their home, work, work vehicle or personal vehicle, such that the attack utilizes the transfer of far-field Directed Energy in the EMF spectrum as well as near-field at times to charge-up the person, bioresonate with the transmitter at a pulse rate to damage the electronics in the vehicle, home or work site, such that it causes economic damage.
If the person is in a vehicle the objective is to STRAND the person and require them to either walk somewhere for help, where they person then gets attacked further by other people and things shedding nanotech and bionanotech into them and then helped by the enemy of the state “surrogates” to surround and enclose and capture the person being attacked into the adversarial AIBCPS IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem cellular communications system attacking the person and their nation state’s sovereignty.
After many many attacks listing the above, the person’s health gets degraded and they sadly pass, typically with nobody the wiser until NOW March 1, 2026, as the attacks can induce cancer via EMF and nanotech agents of war, genomic agents of war encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (e.g. mRNA with DNA fragments in lipid nanoparticle medicine sold by Red Communist China and supply chains contaminated by The Dragon working through Red Communist China’s CCP PLA MSS and United Fronts Group).
