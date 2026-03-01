AIBCPS 213: 5th Generation Urban Warfare Attacks Reverse Engineered with Data

In this podcast I’m going to review ACTUAL 5th generation urban warfare attacks that utilize IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and bionanotechnology with internal cellular communications and external cellular communications as well as the interaction with Electromagnetic Frequencies EMF, proxies (e.g. surrogates in intelligence community and military terminology) and the dispatch of non-smart vehicles with proxies driving them to them deploy Directed Energy Weapons DEW that are both conventional and unconventional (e.g. nanobiochem integrated into the frontal lobe and brain of a surrogate).

Exposing Post Quantum Encryption Cryptography PQC standards sabotage by CCP via IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem dosed into the human body.... data-in-the-flow with quantum interrupts for Ns3 DARPA defeat and local defeat via analog Tesla transmitter effect of human brain....

This information historically has only been provided as training to cleared military and intelligence community members, but even the latest nanobiotech part of the Dragon’s asymmetric attack on sovereign nation states, using Red Communist China’s CCP PLA MSS as the global amplifier of their attack on humanity for attempted total control and enslavement has probably not yet been released throughout all military and intelligence circles, let alone local Sheriffs, Police Departments, First Responders and associated Front Line Workers keeping their local communities safe.

This information is PRICELESS for humanity. Brandon Iglesias

Therefore, this information is extremely important for those that can find this signal and by all means amplifying this information is required to counteract The Dragon’s people from attacking God’s people on earth.

5th Generation Warfare Attack Reverse Engineered, after a person has been identified for elimination by an enemy of the state adversarial Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS (e.g. AIBCPS).