This week the second magnetic vortex skyrmion unit by magnetex.org broke on me, I’m going to send it in for repairs, as I’ve followed the guidelines for proper maintenance. These machines are MISSION CRITICAL to decontaminating and if you decide to get one at www.magnetex.org please list me as a reference as I get a small referral fee that helps keep this work sustainable. The more I learn hacking Red Communist China’s “invisible arsenal” the better off humanity is and those already attacked or being loaded-up with the Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem weapons of war as part of 5th Generation Warfare. Further, while fasting this week I did another calcium-disodium-EDTA metals loading testing via IV injection and literally could feel the adversarial nanotechnology part of the Red Communist CCP nanobiochem magnetic quantum weapon start to degrade.

Therefore, my recommendation to everyone decontaminating is that the enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA pills that I’m compounding with anti-fibrolytics work, but they don’t get everything. The use of IV dosed calcium-disodium-EDTA is required and to MAXIMIZE the impact on the bioweapon from Red Communist China dosing with the IV in a FASTED STATE is REQUIRED.

I hope this information helps many many people globally as I’m on the front lines via invasive intentional contamination by Red Communist China dosing me with their BRAIN parasite technology that is smart per IEEE 1906.1 quantum magnetic nanotech and nanobiotech cellular internal and external communications. Make no mistake about it, when you try to actively decontaminate these parasites by Red Communist China, the AI system linked to the parasites ACTIVELY attacks and sabatoges you such that you can’t get rid of the parasites.

My most recent bloodwork came back healthy enough such that I could dose with calcium-disodium-EDTA without hurting my kidney function (e.g. I have healthy kidneys). However, I do need to start supplementing with creatine and dose with NOx vasodialator (via beet extracts) and dose with iron chelated as I’m not eating meats during decontamination as the meats have too many metals and supply chain contamination from Red Communist China nanotechnology worms, such that it is too much of a supply chain risk and health risk for me, while I’m under active attack. Prior to 2022 I did not filter my food per supply chains to ensure no Red Communist China nanotech contamination was entering my body, as I had trust in the U.S. Government and the Multi-national food corporations and FDA, which by all means have ALL FAILED to protect the food supply for America, abject failure, against the insidious and covert attacks by Red Communist China via supply chains utilizing quantum nanobiotech “invisible arsenal” weapons of war.

Figure 1: Bloodwork from Brandon Iglesias prior to Calcium-disodium-EDTA IV stim for metals and nanotechnology testing in February 2026.

Figure 2: Bloodwork from Brandon Iglesias in February 2026 prior to calcium-disodium-EDTA IV STIM for metals loading via urine accumulation and testing.

New and improved decontamination protocol, fasted body, dose with calcium-disodium-EDTA via IV (after bloodwork to ensure healthy liver, kidney, etc.) by a competent medical professional (not all are competent, don’t work with an idiot doctor)…. my urine is super dark and normally very clean and clear… I’ve been dosing with vitamin enriched waters and Ozarka water from the Great State of Texas in USA.

This is about 3 hours into the urine removal after utilizing of calcium-disodium-EDTA to chelate out the nanobiochem poisons…. I’ve been attacking the parasite directly where the KNOWN tendrils are at. This is going to be listed at www.decontaminate.ai and provided via clinics linked to www.decontaminate.ai as the knowledge is PRICELESS! Accumulating sample from March 3, 2026 at 3 hours into the 6 hour total time window to accumulate sample of urine after a STIM via calcium-disodium-EDTA via syringe into the blood vasculature via arm/hand.

The other item that I’m testing out during this calcium-disodium-EDTA STIM test is the use of a silver mesh baseball cap to field-coherent-disrupt the parasite nanobiochem magnetic junk from Red Communist China, while taking the cap off and utilizing a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit and also dosing with ozone via headbag and ear insuffation to oxidize and disrupt the nanobiochem parasite material for removal through the magnetic vortex skrymion field that enables locking of the intentional contamination and then dragging that through the vasculature circulating the calcium-disodium-EDTA.

I notice that my typing is a lot faster again… I used to type at the click of 160 wpm…. before this brain weaponry junk nearly cognitively off’d me.caption...

Figure 3: urine from Brandon Iglesias after use of magnetex.org magnetic vortex skyrmion unit 2 hours into having calcium-disodium-EDTA STIM for heavy metals removal circulate through body and attacking the Red Communist China nanobiochem parasite tendrils and weaponry at KNOWN locations in the body.

