Here is useful information for everyone that has home security systems currently providing a FALSE sense of security and protection as the security hardware utilized by ADT systems, a nation wide home security company, utilizes WPA2 insecure wifi protocols as a backup in case cellular communications do not work.

Key Point: DO NOT USE WPA2 Wifi Protocol. Go hardwired on everything with hardware NOT from China.

Anyone that’s done cybersecurity in the past decade knows WPA2 is extremely insecure wireless protocol and can be hacked in about 10 seconds to 15 or so minutes.

Here is the scenario that I encountered at the residential site:

Owners complaining of items missing and being moved and doors and other items ajar when returning home, even though their ADT security system was ON. Owners complaining of not being able to purchase items on Amazon and having other items attempted to be purchased. Owners complaining of vehicles driving in front of their house and parking for 10 to 20 minutes.



Important: The house is on a DEAD END so this behavior is extremely suspicious, not just a house in a neighborhood by a stop sign or along normal traveled paths as people at times will pull over and check messages, take phone calls, etc. Significant stress on the family from weird stuff happening that they couldn’t explain. One of their family members had tried to secure the home network system and associated items, but the attack was already in the network and continued to dial-out to the external server and then re-hack and JAM via DOS attacks.

After reviewing the scenario with the owners, that are also small business owners, have a farm and are successful community members and contributors to the safety of their city, the following was completed:

CABLE MODEM: Internet Gateway for majority of Americans. I reviewed their cable modem, which was an all-in-one Panoramic that had wifi protocol WPA2 active and NO option for WPA3. The owners had recently gone to Cox Communications to get a more secure router and access cable modem for internet and were provided an INSECURE Panoramic all-in-one with no WPA3 option. This is an ABJECT failure by Cox Communications to not provide WPA3 personal and enterprise level hardware. LAPTOP: Connected via hardwire to the Internet Gateway, due to prior family member recommendation, was hacked with malware and spyware that was slowing down the computer system. The system was data-in-the flowed and the actual passwords the family members thought were for Amazon were not the actual passwords, but data-in-the-flow passwords. SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM: ADT hacked, via WPA2 wifi protocol SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM: Dirt cheap junk from China, not internet connected, luckily for them. This equipment was moved and possibly wiped after their home was attacked by Red Communist China and enemies of the state via hacking their home systems through WPA2 wifi and possible IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, this still needs to be VERIFIED, but highly probable. IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications: Present in the house from Apple licensed Ns3 DARPA. Scans not performed yet on family members or house for other IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology systems and chipsets. ELECTROMAGNETIC SURVEY: The house came back clean with respect to EMF and magnetic fields with an average magnetic field of 0.2 mG from a Trifield meter DRONES: Complaints of drones flying on and around the property, including close proximity to windows. Roku device was hacked and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology optogenetic information being data-in-the-flowed and written into the family members when watching Roku via their wifi adapter on WPA2. The Cox adapter was hardwired, so for half of their information consumption via Samsung TV the information was NOT contaminated with data-in-the-flow IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology optogenetic write.

The attackers were monitoring the ADT hacked security alarm and monitoring system with camera and mic, when the owners would leave, the house was messed with. The attackers gained entry through parking a proxy vehicle with surrogate in it, in front of house for 15 to 20 minutes for at least three to five times over the period of a year to hack and continue to monitor the location. The house has reasonable distance, a fence with locked gate and basic security protocols on a dead-end, such that any vehicle driving down the road and parking in front of the house is suspect with high probability.

This work was done by Brandon Iglesias, an engineer and scientist now skilled in industrial espionage technology that few on earth have the knowledge and working tech stack and hardware to counterstrike and do forensics on in the clear without the burdensome shackles of CLASSIFIED AND TOP SECRET clearance paperwork junk that enemies of the state have already exploited and weaponized against those with clearance if this tech IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications is discussed in the clear. You can thank Reactwell’s Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical AIBCPS project and decontamination.ai for this work in the clear counterstriking the mis-use of “invisible arsenal” technologies.

RECOMMENDATIONS & ACTIONS:

Replace the leased insecure piece of junk Cox WPA2 cable modem all-in-one with a non-wifi cable modem that you purchase so you don’t have a monthly recurring fee. Add a Not Made in China wireless router with WPA3 for non-essential work and communications and have separate network for IoT and security and TV. Disconnect Roku and go hardwired for all data flows to TV. Hardware connect laptop Purchase another newer laptop Not Lenovo, Not Motorolla, Not Made in China…. go with HP or Dell then total format prior laptop. Current laptop BIOS was updated and Operating System updated, but still at risk cause NO total wipe and format was done. Malwarebytes was installed onto the laptop with VPN going through hard-wired internet connection. Printer was on wifi, insecure, disabled wifi WPA2 and connected to USB local to the hard-wired laptop. Laptop wifi and bluetooth turned off. Hardware left inside of the computer, chipsets NOT pulled. Best practice would be to purchase a new laptop or computer workstation with NO wifi and NO bluetooth chipsets in it, else pull the chipsets if able to be pulled. Typically for laptops bluetooth and wifi are packaged on a single chipset. Switch to liposomal vitamin C, consume more clean vegetables and not meat supply with Red Communist China nanotech in it. Call ADT and demand a hardwired system as backup to cellular as the current system is already hacked. Added a UPS battery backup to the newly purchased wifi router, Cox Panoramic cable modem with wifi disabled, laptop and printer. Purchase an EMPshield picosecond over-voltage protection for the house and vehicles. I provide these through www.reactwell.com at a discount for anyone interested in working with me. My private client service rates are listed at www.aibcps.com and I work off of retainer that is cancel any time.

I hope this information in the clear helps Americas well resourced, NOT in conventional debt families, that do have technical DEBT (e.g. lack of current technology that is enabling enemies of the state to steal from them) with nanotech and Artificial Intelligence AI.