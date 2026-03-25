The briefs that I have published here and at www.aibcps.com and at www.decontamination.ai are the actual tactics, technologies and fusion of bio and nanotechnology with Artificial Intelligence AI that is sabotaging Americans, exploiting their “technical debt”. Red Communist China is also attacking other nation states, but to include them in the BRICs system and not NATO system, such that they become vassal states without their knowing consent.

China’s weapons are installed internal to the human body and move through it, wire-it up and control it remotely. One of the ways China is utilizing people dosed with their IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology is to make them waste people’s time (e.g. create useless idiots that only respond to CCP’s social credit score system) and intentionally provide useless information that wastes non-CCP aligned people’s time.

Example: Go to best buy, there is some employee sitting on their phone on Tik Tok and you ask them a question, they tell you the wrong information on purpose, but without them realizing the BRAIN parasite from Red Communist China just used them to waste your time.

China is hacking the time domain by creating useless people that waste everyone else’s time that is NOT yet contaminated by Red Communist China nanotech and biotech.