I’ve completed full reverse engineering of the Red Communist China’s Quantum Entanglement weapon of war that reduces a persons frequency, increases their resistance and utilizes America’s dirty electrical grid harmonics to synchronize two human being’s biofields with the Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology in them to then degrade their biofield via under-frequency attack.

This is the same type of hack that ENRON did to the electrical grid to siphon power from the electrical grid to their power plants and subsystems without paying. FERC and NERC levied heavy fines and of course everyone knows what happened with ENRON. Keep in mind ENRON was after 1999 Red Communist China Unrestricted War declaration on America for the second time in known history.

Here is how the quantum under frequency biofield attack works:

#1. Person A with China’s nanotechnology in them that is unhealthy, but kept moving is working in an office building.

#2 Person B NOT in China’s system without their nanotechnology in them, is offerred food at the lunch room or recommended to go to ABC restaurant that sells unclean Red Communist China contaminated food supplies

#3 Person B then goes to lunch at the restaurant and brings the food back into the office building where their colleage sits next to them that has the Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology in them.

#4 Person B then eats the food and the food with nanotech from Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications technology platform integrates into the person’s digestive tract, flows through the body' via blood flow and establishes communications with the person next to them already part of Red Communist China system

#5 Person B is then quantum cohered via the magnetic field at the office they work out of with Person A and if Person A’s biofield is unhealthy compared to Person B’s biofield, then it will DRAW down and at the quantum level hurt Person B’s biofield, while Person B continues to receive perceived helpful information from Person A, that is actually growing more nanotechnology and parasites into Person B’s body. Such that Person B will return to their house and then contaminate their family members with the Chinese nanotech and associated recommendations and food supply connected to Red Communist China contaminated food and pharma systems in America.

I’ve documented the quantum entanglement effect through use of a quantum scanner in a dirty magnetic field with three people. One person damaged from Red Communist China’s invisible arsenal of nanobiochem and the other two people NOT damaged. The damaged person on quantum scan showed damage to vasculature in brain, but the other two people did not. When the healthy people were scanned in the presence (local proximity where body biofields overlapped, due to the synchronization of the 60 Hz AC electrical grid) the healthy person’s quantum scan readings on brain vasculature showed damage, in presence of the unhealthy person. However, when the unhealthy person left the 2 mG magnetic field pulsing region and the healthy person scanned again on quantum scan, their brain vasculature showed healthy. This was repeated again on the other healthy person to confirm repeatability, which was confirmed.

Red Communist China’s plan is to load up the electrical grid with unhealthy people that draw down all of the healthy people’s biofield at the quantum level to make them sick. This quantum health attack is NOT detectable by conventional Medical Doctors MD testing and is REQUIRED to be done on-site to validate the quantum attack vector, where the under frequency unhealthy person is siphoning life force from the healthy people.

One tell tale (red flag) is a NIGHT OWL person that wakes up at night in a neighborhood to perform tasks (e.g. nocturnal), cause the families that work and children at school return home at night and their biofields synchronize with the electrical grid and then the under frequency NIGHT OWL person gets life force from those living people (e.g. alive) and is able to perform tasks. During the daytime these NIGHT OWLs are low energy due to their under frequency and lack of healthy biofields by them.