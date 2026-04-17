We have an America, that is being slow-killed through a quantum biofield entangle attack, by Red Communist China exploiting the “recognized” medical conditions automated Healthcare system in America. Quantum entanglement is observed at the site of quantum entanglement due to a synchronization filter. Red Communist China chose to utilize the dirty, aging and failing electrical grid that is NOT hardened in America and exploits this synchronization vector to quantum entangle people dosed with Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem cellular communications in food, pharma and any other attack vector that Red Communist China can get the nanotech into the human body.

In 2025 I performed a quantum entanglement experiment (scientifically validated, whatever that means, so many bogus Ph.D. papers published these days get through) and confirmed that the person dosed with Red Communist China nanotech and biotech poison would quantum entangle and degrade a healthy person’s biofield. This was tested on two separate healthy people, and then three more people at a different location without a dirty magnetic field. The location with the dirty magnetic field 2 mG quantum entangled and degraded the biofields of the healthy people, while the location with the clean magnetic field less than 0.2 mG did NOT degrade the biofield of the healthy people when an unhealthy person poisoned by Red Communist China nanotech and biotech was present.

Therefore, how to address the issue as the built-infrastructure of the electrical grid is not changing anytime soon? You sleep at a different magnetic field pulsing frequency that is healthy and greater than the dirty background magnetic field and at same time, since you still have the dirty pulsing magnetic field synchronizing your body to an extent with unhealthy people living around you, you boost your biofield such that instead of being attacked it heals those around you.

How to address the magnetic field issue? Utilize a Magnetic Salt Lamp, I have working prototypes and am building more now, the rate of build was slower due to me figuring out the attack vector on the biofield side and how to heal from being prior degraded.

How to address the biofield issue? Utilize a Vogel crystal with a Tesla disc on the receiving end and transmit the healing frequencies. The Vogel crystal will amplify the Tesla disc, prior imprinted with a healthy biofield of a human being.

I’m also testing out a PEMF driver on the Vogel Crystal with the Tesla disc imprinted with a healthy human biofield to see if that works, lots of data will be needed to validate this, so feel free to sign-up for Private Client services at www.aibcps.com and recommend my work to others. Keep in mind the MD / Ph.D. Union card holding crew is behind the times of Red Communist China attack and only works off of “recognized medical conditions” NOT unrestricted war AI driven quantum nanobiochem attack vectors that Red Communist China is trolling and murdering America and NATO with.

Figure 1: Vogel Crystal with a Tesla Disc imprinted with a healthy human biofield on the receiving end, such that it transmits, with a PEMF H-field Coil that can be pulsed at a select frequency.

Figure 2: Vogel Crystal with a Tesla Disc imprinted with a healthy human biofield on the receiving end, such that it transmits, with a PEMF H-field Coil that can be pulsed at a select frequency.

Figure 3: Vogel Crystal with a Tesla Disc imprinted with a healthy human biofield on the receiving end, such that it transmits, with a PEMF H-field Coil that can be pulsed at a select frequency.

It’s a bit messy, but here is the circuit, utilizing OFF-SPEC Vogel crystal, Tesla disc with imprinted healthy biofield and part of a helmholtz coil pulsed at 40,000 Hz spiked waveform at 10% duty with a variable adjustable power knob from a flicker-free LED dimmer system utilized in film recording. Per Nenah Sylver, Rife Frequency Handbook, the use of 40,000 Hz can be ran all day and night long as it is one of the most healthy frequencies.