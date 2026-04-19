I’ve been asked by a subscriber to figure out what MKULTRA was all about, this morning I hacked CIA, NSA, DIA, MI5, MI6, etc. MKULTRA work in the clear OSINT, which Red Communist China hacked too.

MKULTRA & COVID Reverse Engineered. - Brandon Iglesias

Figure 1: MKULTRA Live Blood Analysis LBA to view unseen parasites called Archons and nanotechnology, mesogens and associated quantum dots with heavy metals. [1]

Figure 2: Figure 2: Razor nanotech structure with triangle crystal amplifier integration for powering of the IEEE 1906.1 mesogen nanotech "neural lace" within the person's body. SEE PRISM 2019 publication. This requires Live Blood Analysis LBA dark-field microscopy. The filament is in the blood, the background has red blood cells RBCs. The triangles are based upon “Vogel Crystal” technology that amplifies the underlying input from the large end (RX) and transmits on the small end TX) [2]

Figure 3: Archon and BRAIN parasite technology, utilized to control a human being from the mind and body, e.g. loss of free will when utilized nefariously or an experiment gone wrong, inundating our galaxy. [3]

After reverse engineering a lot of the Black Site tech, to the extent that I disconnected from The Red Communist China nanobiotech via arrow of time, I then connected with The Sovereign Military Order of Malta members (origins are with the Essenes that Jesus Christ studied under) and have working near field void pattern tech that Jeshua was powered by. Living through the void has given me these novel insights and perspective... the reason why kids via CIA time travel experiments were the only ones that would survive and live is due to their minds NOT yet being fully contaminated by the fallen earth. In order to time travel one has to enter the VOID and pass through it into the past, contamination is rapidly accelerated (the growth of it) in the VOID, therefore children (clean and uncontaminated with regards to seen and unseen can only pass through it). In the VOID there exists unseen parasites. These are known by many in our galaxy as Archons.

MKULTRA actually, contrary to what you’ll read from their FOIA information disclosed into the public eye, experimented with intentional contamination utilizing parasites from the void, that IC has tinkered with for at least fifty years if not a hundred, patterned to a dark spirit, cause the intent of MKULTRA is to do harm and the fallen angel patterns are what the Archon unseen parasites were originally linked to. Christ was able to expel Archon parasites, including LEGION, at will due to the angelic pattern and diamagnetic status of Jeshua.

Then the MKULTRA group figured out how the parasites communicate and made their own communication system and modified parasites with an AI IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem enabled. MKULTRA doses a person with one of their modified parasites and then weaponizes them and powers them through repurposed void tech (e.g. what Jesus Christ is powered by, but with a fallen angel pattern). Everything else you hear is propoganda. MKULTRA hacked in the clear OSINT.

The most recent advancement of MKULTRA was to utilize mRNA in a global experiment called the pandemic, obfuscated through a combined R&D with The Dragon (Black Hat IC did this, not White Hat IC) to modify the genome of the human being to enable the modified Archon parasite tech that MKULTRA refined to be permanently linked to the human genome for integration into the Vagus Nerve and Central Nervous System CNS. This is what the Epstein files have disclosed.

Anything else that you hear regarding MKULTRA is propoganda and a lie, designed to drive your time and mind into a rabbit hole with a faux root perception of MKULTRA.

COVID reverse engineered is a global experiment GONE WRONG due to humankind tinkering with Angelic Angel technology, utilized by the Fallen Angels, called Archons (parasites unseen) and parasites seen, with intentional GENOMIC DNA contamination and kill-switches e.g. Sars-Cov-2 turns on or off production in the population that took COVID Jabs.

The agenda by the Black Hat IC working with the Dragon (Red Communist China) is depopulation and to lock-up the whole world and remove freewill for total enslavement, where the number is in the hand from the smart phone and written into the brain via niBMI IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and linked to Archon parasite technology that enables “demons” to enter a person and control the person’s freewill. Demons are basically Archons linked to the void and lower a person’s frequency such that they can be controlled. When the “kill-switch” gets turned on in a person that took a COVID jab their frequency crashes to parasite level and the “demons and unclean spirits” enter the person and take them over. The COVID jabs with heavy metals poison a person’s body and when the person gets “key-signaled” with scalar waves the person gets ACTIVATED and the VOID spirits enter the person’s Archon permanently linked to their genome via the mRNA lipid nanoparticle payloads delivered via COVID jabs.

This is why FBI has listed VIOLENT CRIME as its’ top objective, due to the Black Hat IC working with the Dragon pursuing superhuman genomic upgrades at the expense of humanity and using people like Gates, Fauci and Soros as proxies to achieve the objective, such that humanity is deceived about the actual people attacking earth through parasite technology, based upon Archons unseen parasites and genomic editing.

I am confident FBI agents, police, first responders and Sheriffs as well as retired military veterans, that DoW VA needs to take care of better, cause they’re being weaponized by enemies of the state, will appreciate this intel in the clear, cause they're on the front lines due to Black Hat IC experiments gone wrong and Red Communist China getting the American tech.

List of References

[1] https://www.cia.gov

[2] Synthetic telepathy remote viewer with a Live Blood Analysis LBA darkfield scope https://sam368.substack.com

[3] https://www.decontamination.ai