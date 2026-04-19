The American middle-class is getting their hard earned cash stolen through unconventional warfare tactics, one of which is Angels vs. Demons PSYOP (the faux battle, not real one) via termites & blue light within the wavelengths of 400 to 500 nm or so.

Red Communist China PLA MSS has deployed an “Angels vs. Demons” PSYOP in America. Part of the PSYOP has American homes keeping blue lights on outdoors, not RED lights (red does not attract bugs, green light attracts bugs, red does not). UV to blue light spectra e.g. 215 nm through 500 or so attracts bugs that spread COVID.

During termite season when the wood house eating bugs swarm, the Americans on Tik Tok in the PSYOP are keeping their outdoor BLUE LIGHTS on and having the termites swarm their homes, as they think the light keeps demons away as part of the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology enabled neurotech PSYOP on America.

Here is what the termite swarms are doing to my test enhanced bug zappers where I’m enhancing them to kill more bugs spreading COVID. This is a baseline test during termite swarm season.