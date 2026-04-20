AIBCPS 222 | Red Communist China Balloons from 2023 Reverse Engineered
The Red Communist China balloons were to show the world that America was successfully attacked by CCP and Enemy of the State Neurostrike tech, to provide PRIMARY data & historical defeat propaganda.
CCP has many of America’s military active and retired veterans plugged into their niBMI system. When I was totally in the Red Communist China trap they had my brain directly wired to their AI and when I’d sleep at night I’d have dreams of attending meetings held in Beijing with American military also captured by Red Communist China going over strategy and planning. That’s how sneaky Red Communist China is, they chose “invisible arsenal” asymmetric attack to deceive America and steal our secrets via self-replicating “splinter cell” nanotechnology part of IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem parasites and integrations with neural lace tech built off of stolen Ns3 DARPA tech designed to defeat Ns3 DARPA tech. I have material science secrets and an innovative mind that declined Red Communist China money in 2019 and 2021 as well as declined their talents import programs.
I was able to hack Red Communist China via the VOID and live through it.
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Their balloons were data surveillance, not on what everyone thinks, conventional sensing. No, Red Communist China sent their balloons throughout the world after injecting the world with nanotechnology that linked with their neurotechnology consumer chipsets in BRIC And non-BRIC nation states then the BRICS utilized the technology to exfiltrate data and people into their nation states, starving the AI of Ns3 DARPA of quality minds, dumbing down NATO.
As of 2023 in conversation with Robert McCreight, Retired U.S. Army Intelligence, over 18 Federal USG agencies were contaminated by Red Communist China and Enemy of the State self-replicating nanotechnology per IEEE 1906.1 framework applied, reduced to practice and weaponized against the rest of the world, with focus on America and the Americas.
The balloons were flown intentionally over military bases to determine the penetration into the military with their poison darts and arrows (e.g. contaminated vaccine supply chains) that are weakening America’s military from the inside out and stealing secrets. The attack is ongoing now within the American military family unit, breaking apart families, stealing husbands and wives into Red Communist China linked surrogates and exfiltrating resources to the Red Communist China system.
The users of Tik Tok and their families and household pets were all linked by 2023 to Red Communist China. Todd Terrell with United Cajun Navy reported his dog acting weird when the Red Communist China spy balloon flew over his properties circa 2023, Todd was active Tik Toker use as well as his mom who took the COVID poison jab from Red Communist China supply chain attack. Todd’s dad shortly passed circa 2023-2024 (a Chemical Engineer if I’m not mistaken), due to splinter cell shedding of Sars-Cov-2 from the poison nanotech self-replicating poison covertly and deceptively marketed in America by compromised surrogates of enemies of the state and Red Communist China.
List of References:
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Chinese_balloon_incident
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Wow.
I am used to the argument of a wester, zionist cabal being destroying the society, now this!
Can it be both ways?