In this brief I review how to erase Bank of China BoC IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology blockchain tracking technology so anyone can move money traceless and trackless to degrade CCP money controls.

The first item to understand is that IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology is utilized in communications and ELEMENTS from PERIODIC TABLE OF ELEMENTS with SPECTRA and subharmonics are utilized in IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology communications in the analog spectrum, but also in digital scan format, depending upon the use case.

Figure 1: Red Communist China Yuan … I’ve got some notes that I picked up when studying abroad at Tsinghua University before Xi’s Magic Weapon failed to poison and remove me from earth, thanks to the Elohim.

The system works as a “quasi” blockchain on the physical money. How?

Each person in Red Communist China, where the Chinese people are stuck behind the brutal CCP that has enslaved their people and is offensively deploying their technology to enslave foreigners (e.g. CCP MSS attacked me, but failed and then I straight-up hacked their system brutally in the clear OSINT style) and now CCP PLA MSS has a mess on their hands as their prized Xi Magic Weapon is also now in the CLEAR.

Okay, so let’s get to the point. You have Yuan / Renminbi… remember China has a two currency system that isolates their internal marketplace from U.S. Dollar adjustments to shield itself in currency wars and associated carry-trade practices.

Here is how it works: