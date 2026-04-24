This protocol is simple, utilize a PEMF H-field coil pulsed at 40,000 Hz amplified to enhanced your biofield at the local level. The magnetic salt lamps that I’ve been prototyping are good at trapping magnetic and paramagnetic nanotech, but do not create a repel force field around it, so the ideal system repels the magnetic and paramagnetic nanotech from the body and local environment, while trapping the magnetic and paramagnetic nanotech from reaching your body.

Think of it this way, we’re in unrestricted war, there is aluminum, barium, berylium and other heavy metals that are more “magnetic” than “diamagnetic” (gold, silver, copper) and when the sun goes down these clouds due to ionosphere changes drop down into the local cities and communities where the pollution is more concentrated. Further these clouds can be beam-steered and weaponized with satcom systems.

So, one simple method to counterstrike this is to have a system at your home and work that generates a force field that repels magnetic and paramagnetic nanotechnology and pollution, while having magnetic salt fragmentation traps that catch any nanotech that makes it way through the force field for your home, work or body. The Ns3 DARPA tech (e.g. U.S. Army Universal Vaccine) does this for the human body, but HAS BEEN AND CAN BE hacked by enemies of the state.

I’ve been on calls with DoD veterans that the VA can’t fix, due to the “invisible arsenal” nanobiochem parasite tech integrating into their “impedence control system” such that the person gets dizzy, gets tinnitus when they eat (e.g. the parasite grows when you eat, the biological part of it) and they’re now having “episodes” where they’re NOT functional.

Anyone can research Len Ber MD who worked in pharmaceutical industry, got poisoned with the so-called “Havana Syndrome” communicated with Robert McCreight, Retired U.S. Army Intelligence like I did, but he actually got diagnosed by the Medical Doctor linked to the University in The State of Florida that was “diagnosing” people with “Havana Syndrome” now called Anomalous Health Incidents AHIs and or Unconventional Brain Injuries UBIs depending upon who you talk with.

Interesting fact, the MDs diagnosing people with “Havana Syndrome” in America were ordered by their Universities (pierced by Red Communist China on-average) to STOP diagnosing people with “Havana Syndrome”. The way Red Communist China United Fronts works is that their money essentially buys off professors and fat pig administrators at Universities in America that then hand-down the orders to shut-off the “diagnosis” of “invisible arsenal” asymmetric attacks like “Neurostrike” on America.

Len now has a letter from his MD stating he is no longer able to reliably work and can hardly function in life now (e.g. an anchor or weight on the American GDP and our economy, intentional by enemies of the state). I got interviewed by Len Ber, MD circa 2024 and the interview is published here, at the time I did not have a full working knowledge of exactly what was inside of my body attacking me, but had figured out the external communications and uplinks to a larger extent:

I’m functional now, I’ve reached out to Len Ber MD to update him on my protocols but he is getting attacked by Red Communist China and enemy of the state technology that is PREVENTING him from FINDING the information to get better that I have published against “invisible arsenal” weapons.

This is how Red Communist China is surrounding, enclosing and BLINDING people to useful knowledge that can help them get better.

Here is Len Ber MD latest letter from his Medical Doctor MD stating his is NOT improving. I’m improving.

Anyone who gets nailed with these weapons, gets isolated and slow-killed and BLINDED from finding the information to get better.

I personally have been attacked numerous times, too many to count on two hands and two feet for counterstriking “Xi’s Magic Weapon” by Red Communist China at the genomic, cybersecurity, nanosecurity, biosecurity, nanobiosecurity, quantum security and arrow-of-time security interfaces within my body, not counting the external RAMMING of my vehicle, arson of my block of land in downtown New Orleans, LA at 3820 Washington Avenue, while I was poisoned and BIO DoS’d so I couldn’t coordinate or function to address the dumping on the land while it was being arsoned by enemies of the state. In addition to having people walk by me and “cough” on me with disease and walk-up to me and touch me (put their hand on my arm) and my arm where they touched it would turn black and scab-up.

How does the counterstrike work? Instead of having a biofield from someone that is enhanced with “deadly” nanotech and nanobiotech at the quantum level attacking you via entangled magnetic fields from the electrical grid, you enhance your body with a frequency and field that over-rides the unhealthy person and people in your surrounding neighborhood, apartment complex, condo building and surrounding region to the point where your biofield is so strong it pushes the poison out of people. I’ve demonstrated that this works as an effective back-up measure when the Ns3 DARPA tech fails to protect NATO and of course Americans, due to Neurostrike asymmetric weaponry built by America’s enemies. That said, if you’re healthy this can further enhance your capabilities and performance in life, so a lot of people should be interested in this work and schedule a consult. Isolating your body from the electrical grid via different pulse frequency is another solution, but does not address the total biofield, or the fact that people around you will NOT improve and only get worse as the arrow of time moves forward, such that when you leave your local magnetic field by the bed and then re-synchronize with the electrical grid, you’ll get degraded HARDER due to the accumulation factor of Red Communist China magnetic and paramagnetic nanobiotech attack on the world that is NOT China The Dragon.