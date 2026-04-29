AIBCPS 225 | How Pharmaceutical Globalist Corporations & Red Communist China Assassinate People Traceless & Trackless
Here is how Pharmaceutical corporations working with globalists, enemies of the state and Red Communist China are assassinating American scientists, engineers, wealthy & church leadership.
Through the grace of the Elohim, I’ve reverse engineered “the system” utilized to control and deceive people and nation states and it includes “implants via Archon technology”, IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and drug technology mRNA genomic editing and associated molecular biotech with the convergence of mRNA genomic and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology being the preference of drug (pharmaceutical) corporations over the implant technology that from members of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta was said to be recovered from the Nasis via Project Paperclip and developed further through the NSA.
Here is how pharmaceutical corporations and the enemies of the state that support Red Communist China based communism/socialism model and globalist are covert assassinating people with the nanotechnology “invisible arsenal” and Artificial Intelligence.
This is Real World Primary Reverse Engineering from a failed Assassination Attempt on a Scientist, Engineer & Wealthy Individual by Red Communist China linked Pharmaceutical:
Tag the person with nano (e.g. IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communciations)
utilize the nanotech tag to hack into their phone calls and computer systems
perform covert data-in-the-flow industrial espionage via nanotechnology cellular communications intercepts from within the person’s body and their local environment
Track the person like a deer, duck or goose and map out their entire social network and business network
intercept business network interactions (how Red Communist China hacked my work with Mitsubishi via their nano IEEE 1906.1 and niBMI technology that pierced the U.S. Army DEVCOM technology
Reach out to the scientist and engineer to see if they’ll work with Red Communist China
in 2019 I was offered $5MM by a proxy of China that works with their government officials and Tsing capital, I declined.
in 2021 I was contacted by a Private Equity group working through the Cayman Islands in Caribbean and planted a cookie and traced the contact to Beijing, China and declined the capital
If the scientist or engineer does not accept the money or agree to work with Red Communist China, issue kill signal (key-signal) to cancel/remove the person
In 2022 my truck F450 got rammed in New Orleans, LA USA
In 2022 I got electronic warfare attacked and jammed via electronic systems and EMP’d
In 2022 I had SUVs with UZIs tracking me, but the police detail on I10 and I12 where I was doing infrastructure work for the state had the interstate blocked off so the SUVs with the proxies could not engage
After work, I would have the SUVs with UZIs track my vehicle via license plate and have their UZIs on the side of the door window down, ready to assassinate me, but since I was wearing nickel-silver faraday shielding cap and apparel, the nanotech tags in the far-field did not transmit and the proxies did not engage for the kill, I also had my smart phone sheathed so the phone was not tracked either. So, the “proxies (e.g. surrogates for those that know about nano and drug tech enhanced people) did not receive the signal that the target was in the truck (blacked out windows on my truck) and did NOT engage for the kill shots.
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