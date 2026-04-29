Through the grace of the Elohim, I’ve reverse engineered “the system” utilized to control and deceive people and nation states and it includes “implants via Archon technology”, IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and drug technology mRNA genomic editing and associated molecular biotech with the convergence of mRNA genomic and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology being the preference of drug (pharmaceutical) corporations over the implant technology that from members of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta was said to be recovered from the Nasis via Project Paperclip and developed further through the NSA.

Figure 1: UZI utilized in urban warfare, one of many types of kinetic weapons utilized in 5th generation cognitive warfare where nanotech tags and hacked cellular phones with SIM card cloning are utilized to trace, track, hack, convert or kill. In my case, an edge case, I hacked the attacking AI BCPS platform that pierced NSA, U.S. Army DEVCOM, U.S. Air Force and Department of Energy national security technology.

Here is how pharmaceutical corporations and the enemies of the state that support Red Communist China based communism/socialism model and globalist are covert assassinating people with the nanotechnology “invisible arsenal” and Artificial Intelligence.

This is Real World Primary Reverse Engineering from a failed Assassination Attempt on a Scientist, Engineer & Wealthy Individual by Red Communist China linked Pharmaceutical: