Direct Video Link

https://rumble.com/v22dko8-dr-reiner-fuellmich-interviews-former-un-executive-director-clin-georgescu-.html

In these circles, the executives just talk about “fear” and use of it to control people, which is part of the tool kit for population control. However, the mention of any of the “invisible arsenal” advanced technologies is NOT spelled out or mentioned. There is a good reference of generational change and impact in this presentation. I’ve always been a hard worker and wise, until I got poisoned in 2022 through “invisible arsenal” technologies by those working with The Dragon attacking sovereignty and using Red Communist China CCP to effectuate their change on earth.

Thank you to everyone who sends me direct link content that is AI filtered out from the general search engines these days. The main conclusion from those that have looked into this deeply, is that the human race is under siege and being transformed from carbon based to silica based life (e.g. cyborg, transhumanism). Transhumanism is defined in this video as the transition to a “robot” from a human being. That is different than enhancement of a “sovereign” human being with advanced technologies.

The video also goes over weaponization of money to control people. There are about one billion people that live off of two dollars per day. Eight million children each year disappear, without any information. I agree that we’re out of balance with nature, that’s why I founded reactwell.com to build sustainable technologies, getting poisoned in 2022 when I turned down money from the Dragon and their nation states that they work through is when I started to reverse engineer how the world actually works, cause the conventional medical doctors MDs could not solve my health issue, the infectious disease doctor stated, the material coming out of the top of your mouth is an “unknown material” and left it at that… after that I focused on figuring out what was messing with me and other people from me being around other people and then ran into how the world actually works, closer to the truth. We live in a dirty earth that is full of evil everywhere amplified by The Dragon and their people for the love of money.

Clean water and clean air are now not public goods, you have to pay for it by cleaning up the contaminated air and water, unless you have your own water well in a clean reservoir and aquifer.