TetraSilver Ag4O4 Oxide has been patented to destroy HIV. It is being reported that some of the COVID batches have HIV contamination in the DNA packaged in the lipid nanoparticles along with the mRNA that have been destroying people’s lives from the inside out of their bodies, thanks to enemies of the state working with the Dragon amplified through Red Communist China, to name one of the worst actors.

Links with Ag4O4 publications of interest:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21861623/

HIV/AIDS Treatment: Patents (e.g., US5676977A https://patents.google.com/patent/US5676977A/en ) suggest it can destroy the AIDS virus and related pathogens when injected into the bloodstream.

This is an underground group in Japan, possibly the Yakuza that has what I think to be Ag4O4 codex in their music.

Figure 1: Ag4O4 highly probable codex with linkhttps://music.youtube.com/watch?v=xs_i4QswyW8

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=xs_i4QswyW8

There is also another group called T.A.K. (Tactical Assault Kit or Team Awareness Kit) that has some codex published, but they’re dark, reference the goat in their music.