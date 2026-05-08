I’m drinking milk again and my face/eyes are swelling up some sort of reaction ...did you know that you can poison someone, specific only to milk by adding the DNA fragment of the dairy cow into a lipid nanoparticle encapsulated with mRNA and injecting it into the bloodstream? about 20 to 40% of the population will have histamine reaction to milk.

Unrestricted War Strategy by Red Communist China and Globalists weakening humanity (God’s people drink milk and honey):

Attack A:

Buy-up non-dairy so-called Milk Products and load them up with lipid nanoparticles containing casein DNA fragments and mRNA. Then when person goes to drink milk again, they have an allergic reaction Then the person stays on the non-dairy milk product from China The Dragon and Globalists weakening humanity.

Attack B:

Supply chain contaminate a vaccine with lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA and DNA fragments from casein dairy milk protein Then when the person drinks milk they get sick and have to get more pharma meds from Communist and Pharma supply chain or buy a corporate that has a genetically modified cow milk that is “hypoallergenic” such that the local dairy farmers are put out of business, remember when 100 dairy milk cattle or so were normal in the farmland and now they’re all out of business in America.

Dairy milk protein consists mainly of caseins (~80%) and whey (~20%), with primary amino acid sequences defining their structure and function. Major proteins include αs1-, αs2-, β-, and κ-caseins, alongside β-lactoglobulin and α-lactalbumin. These high-quality proteins contain all nine essential amino acids and release bioactive peptides during digestion. Just take a major protein amino acid sequence of casein and add that to a lipid nanoparticle with mRNA and done, make about 20 to 40% of the people that get injected with that or consume it such that it enters their bloodsupply have a MILK allergy. Americans love milk, the attack on Americans to NOT drink milk is done via this covert method that has been reverse engineered by several gifted people that are fed up with this “invisible arsenal” attack on humanity to weaken America and remove freedom, so the Dragon via Red Communist China and their “parasites in the invisible arsenal” deceives the world.

So now, people are having to do this to cows to make milk drinkable… unbelievable:

Figure 1: hypoallergenic milk due to prior intentional milk allergies being induced via mRNA lipidnanoparticle payload with milk casein DNA fragments into humanity… also dairy farmers in America with 100 or so herd are no longer in business, it was all consolidated by corporates that don’t care about America, but only profits and do business with The Dragon in Red Communist China. [1]

Anaphylaxis from dairy milk is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction to milk proteins (casein/whey) that requires immediate emergency care. It often occurs within minutes to hours of consumption, causing symptoms like difficulty breathing, throat tightening, drop in blood pressure, and shock. Treatment requires immediate injection of epinephrine (e.g., EpiPen) and emergency hospital care. I don’t like china ccp, making Americans weak.

The CCP, The Dragon and globalists trying to weaken America are doing this via pharma and genomic modified nanobio syringes (mosquitos) from stolen Ns3 DARPA tech and BARDA tech.

The whole milk allergy junk is an attack on American strength, I used to always be able to drink milk... I don’t like Red Communist China and enemy of the state “invisible arsenal”.

List of References:

[1] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-32024-x