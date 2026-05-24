We’re in times of unrestricted war and the brains of scientists and engineers are under attack. One of the simplest ways that a person is slow-killed is the dosing of the person with “radar absorbing” materials, such as barium ferrite or barioferrite (naturally occurring) or barium hexaferrite with copper and polymers. All of which can be dosed into food, liquids, coffee grinds, pharmaceuticals and supplements.

The use of barium can be as simple as barium ferrite, or the naturally occurring mineral barioferrite or a more advanced nanotechnology package that utilizes barium in Magnetoelectric Nanoparticles MENPs. Learn more at https://www.reactwell.com and https://www.decontamination.ai regarding nanotechnology threats that result in health degradation. You can learn more about the invisible arsenal (1) implant tech (2) nanotech (3) drugtech and (4) spectra tech at https://www.aibcps.com where the world’s MIL and IC has been reverse engineered by Brandon Iglesias, founder of Reactwell that got attacked while working on a distributed jet fuel platform that synthesizes the fuel from air, time for counterstrike, now that the weapons of war have been itemized in the “invisible arsenal” and are being removed successfully.

Figure 0: Barium Ferrite powder. Do you want your coffee black? Cause this can be added and I guarantee you has been added to people’s coffee to magnetize them in-situ. Be mindful of your supply chains.

Further, the barium that is in the atmosphere, barium oxide, can be in-situ reduced within a person if the correct spectra electromagnetic frequency key-signal is transmitted, thereby in-situ generating a barium that then binds with an iron or other combination that increases the magnetism of the former paramagnetic barium into a barium ferrite, highly feromagnetic crystal that has radar absorbing properties (e.g. makes a person Electromagnetic Field EMF sensitive) when prior they were not, and this can happen instantly when attacked with the correct EMF spectra after dosing the persons food or liquid or injecting them with a supply chain contaminated vaccine.

Once a person is dosed with barium ferrite, it is nearly a guaranteed death sentence as the magnetic radar absorbing nanotech can be ligand bound and selectively deposited through the blood brain barrier bbb into a specific region of the brain. Then the person can be attacked by EW BW (DEW) for biological use cases in the head and the brain since it has radar absorbing materials in it within the microwave frequency window, will absorb nearly all the spectra vs. having the skin-effect working and then degrade the parts of the brain where the radar absorbing particles were pre-dosed into the person.

In times of unrestricted warfare, one can see many supply chains being dosed with barium ferrite and then use of 5G and 6G national security biosurveillance technology is then weaponized against one nation’s own population base, including defense industrial base DIB, MIL, IC, POLICE and FIRST RESPONDERS.

This is a field weapon platform in America now by enemies of the state internal and external and is very simple to formulate and dose into a supply chain and by definition the material doesn’t have a signature for the 5G national security infrastructure cause it is radar absorbing.

Since the material barium ferrite is also magnetic,then the person dosed with it bioaccumulates mold, fungus and other feromagentic metals and contamination in their local environment until they are slow-killed after being inventoried with parasites and other contamination from the lack of interstitial fluid flow and blood flow as the barium ferrite when absorbing radar, locally heats up and kills biological tissues adjacent to it resulting in necrosis frequencies that then spreads throughout the body to slow-kill the person from the inside out.

The nanoparticle weaponization of barium is in the form of Magnetoelectric Nanoparticles MENPs for deep brain stimulation, a dual-use technology.

Barium 4.82, 5.38, 96.75, 108.18, 1943.32, 2172.92 Hz



Barium is utilized in Magnetoelectric Nanoparticles MENPs for deep-brain stimulation when subject to an electromagnetic field, this is “dual-use” technology and part of the “invisible arsenal” (2) nanotech (MENPs payload) (3) drugtech (ligands and lipid nanoparticle payload capsule) and (4) spectra tech to activate the MENPs at a distance [2]

When barium, paramagnetic, is combined with iron, feromagnetic and oxygen it becomes a highly magnetic molecular compound and all three elements are in polluted air that people breathe, barium + iron + oxygen = highly magnetic barium ferrite BaFe12O19 in order to demagnetize the BaFe12O19 an AC Magnetic Field is required where one places the barium ferrite material (or a person if contaminated with it) inside a strong, alternating current (AC) coil and slowly ramp down the magnetic field to zero and then removing the non-magnetized BaFe12O19 through chelation and rife frequencies to push it out is required. [1,2,3]

Experimental Notes:

I tuned a transmitter to the barium frequency and then used that magnetic vortex skyrmion machine and I pulled out even more gunk deeply entrenched that I couldn’t get out prior....

The barium ferrite can be encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles and ligand tagged to pass through blood brain barrier and attach to a specific part of the brain, from there it sets up a magnetic accumulator that then pulls in everything and slow kills the person.... exactly what has been going on with me.... even food, since parasites established, will be pulled up and then other local contamination moves into the person... solved the weapon, now working to get it out faster... the ozone helped by degrading all the mold fungus and parasites with bacteria and virus that had moved into me, but did not get rid of the root/source issue causing it (magnetic nanotech: barium ferrite and other). Barium ferrite is both magnetic and radar absorbing in the body with copper and polymers. Fits the bill and attack vector.

List of References:

[1] https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/2413/1/012005/pdf

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9241387/

[3] https://www.mindat.org/min-39567.html